Maruti Escudo SUV: The wait is almost over. Maruti Suzuki is ready to launch its new midsize SUV on 3rd September 2025, which will be sold through Arena dealerships. This will be Maruti’s second entry in the midsize SUV market, where it will take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and Toyota Hyryder. While it's being called the Maruti Escudo for now, the final name could be different at launch. Official details are still under wraps, but leaked info and spy shots have already created a lot of buzz around the SUV. Here are the top 10 things you should know before the SUV hits showrooms.

1. Level-2 ADAS: This could be the first Maruti car to come equipped with Level-2 ADAS (Autonomous Driver Assistance System).

2. Dolby Atmos Sound: It could also be the first Maruti in India with Dolby Atmos audio, which has recently been seen in Mahindra’s BE and XEV 9e SUVs.

3. Powered Tailgate: If reports are to be believed, it will also come with a powered tailgate, a feature even the Hyundai Creta doesn’t offer.

4. 4WD Option: While sharing engines with the Grand Vitara, this SUV might come with a proper 4WD system.

5. Strong Hybrid: Expect multiple powertrain options, including a Toyota-sourced 1.5L hybrid setup with a 92bhp engine and 79bhp electric motor.

6. Underbody CNG Kit: This could also be the first Maruti to offer a CNG kit with an underbody placement, keeping the boot space free.

7. Bigger Than Grand Vitara: According to the media reports, it might be slightly longer, with more boot capacity than the Grand Vitara.

8. Arena’s New Flagship Model: Once launched, this will become the new flagship SUV at Arena showrooms.

9. Between Brezza And Grand Vitara: It will be positioned between Brezza and Grand Vitara in Maruti’s lineup.

10. Expected Price: It is likely to start around Rs 9-10 lakh for the base variant, while the top trims could go up to Rs 18-19 lakh (ex-showroom).