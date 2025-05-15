Japan-Spec Maruti Fronx: Following the Dzire, which achieved a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test, the Made-in-India but Japan-spec Maruti Fronx has recently scored a 4-star safety rating from the Japan NCAP (New Car Assessment Program). The Fronx scored 163.75 out of 193.8 points in overall performance.

In preventive safety, it earned 79.42 out of 85.8 points, while in collision safety, it received 76.33 out of 100. For the automatic emergency call system, it got a perfect 8 out of 8. It’s important to note that the Japan-spec Fronx comes with Level 2 ADAS and an all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

- In the full-wrap frontal collision tests at 50 kmph, the Fronx earned a Level 5 safety rating.

- In the offset frontal collision test, it scored 21.08 out of 24 points for protection of the seated occupants, resulting in a 4 out of 5 rating.

- The offset collision test also checks how much damage a car causes to another vehicle. Here, the Fronx failed to perform well, scoring -2.12 out of 5.

- In the side impact test at 55 kmph, the curtain airbags worked well. The Fronx got a full 5-star rating.

- In a rear-end collision, the front seats scored Level 4 out of 5 rating, showing good neck protection.

- In pedestrian safety, the Fronx scored 3 out of 5 for head protection and 5 out of 5 for leg protection.

- The Fronx’s Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) performed well. It avoided pedestrians and earned a Level 5 rating out of 5.