/Maserati updates the GranTurismo and GranCabrio: Here's everything that's new

EV

The all-electric Folgore versions of both cars keep their 92.5 kWh battery and three-motor setup, two at the rear and one up front, producing a combined 761 hp. The big news here is range. Maserati has managed to add 90 km to the claimed range, taking it up to 540 km. The trick is a new system that disconnects the front motor when it isn't needed, cutting down on energy use without touching the battery or motors themselves. Top speed stands at 325 kmph for the GranTurismo Folgore and 290 kmph for the GranCabrio Folgore.