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Maserati updates the GranTurismo and GranCabrio: Here's everything that's new

Every variant, petrol or electric, comes with all-wheel drive and air suspension as standard. Maserati has also added a new Country drive mode designed for rougher roads, which raises the ride height by 25 mm at speeds up to 120 kmph.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Maserati updates the GranTurismo and GranCabrio: Here's everything that's new
Image Credit: Maserati updates the GranTurismo and GranCabrio: Here&#039;s everything that&#039;s new

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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