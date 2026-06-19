/Maserati updates the GranTurismo and GranCabrio: Here's everything that's new

Maserati has rolled out mid-life updates for the GranTurismo coupe and GranCabrio convertible, touching both the ICE and electric versions. Along with mechanical tweaks, there are subtle exterior changes and a meaningful feature upgrade inside.
ICE
Both cars continue with Maserati's 3.0-litre twin-turbo Nettuno V6, available in two outputs depending on variant. The Modena makes 490 hp, while the top-spec Trofeo now produces 590 hp, a jump of 40 hp over before. Maserati achieved this through increased turbo boost pressure, along with a few minor internal tweaks. The 8-speed automatic gearbox on both versions has also been recalibrated for sharper, quicker responses.
EV
The all-electric Folgore versions of both cars keep their 92.5 kWh battery and three-motor setup, two at the rear and one up front, producing a combined 761 hp. The big news here is range. Maserati has managed to add 90 km to the claimed range, taking it up to 540 km. The trick is a new system that disconnects the front motor when it isn't needed, cutting down on energy use without touching the battery or motors themselves. Top speed stands at 325 kmph for the GranTurismo Folgore and 290 kmph for the GranCabrio Folgore.
All-wheel drive and a new drive mode
Every variant, petrol or electric, comes with all-wheel drive and air suspension as standard. Maserati has also added a new Country drive mode designed for rougher roads, which raises the ride height by 25 mm at speeds up to 120 kmph.
Exterior updates
The front end gets reshaped air intakes and a central splitter, which Maserati says helps generate more front-end downforce. At the rear, the taillights now use clear lenses instead of tinted ones.
Buyers can personalise their car through Maserati's Officine Fuoriserie programme, which now offers seven new paint options: Green Jupiter Matte, Blu Denim, Bronzo Lucido, Bronzo Matte, Grigio Mistero, Rosso Velluto, and Oro Lirico. New badge and exhaust tip colours are also available.
Visually, the EV and petrol versions look nearly identical apart from different wheel designs, the absence of rear exhaust tips on the Folgore, and the convertible roof on the GranCabrio.
Interior and features
Inside, the standout addition is a new racing-style steering wheel with flat top and bottom sections, dark satin aluminium spokes, and an optional perforated leather finish. The digital clock has been redesigned with a metal bezel, octagonal shape, fresh graphics, and a pop-up function for switching drive modes. The drive selector now features metal-finished controls, and the steering wheel paddles gain a parking function.
The cabin layout includes a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, an 8.8-inch climate control display, a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display. A new monitoring system has also been added to detect driver distraction and fatigue, adding an extra layer of safety to what remains a properly fast grand tourer.
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