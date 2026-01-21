MATTER Unveils AI-Defined Vehicle Platform At Technology Day 3.0, Introduces Roadmap For Future EVs

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer MATTER, on Technology Day 3.0 held on January 21, 2026, unveiled what it claims to be India’s first Artificial Intelligence-Defined Vehicle (AIDV) platform. The company said the platform marks a major shift in how electric two-wheelers are designed, built, and upgraded over time.

According to MATTER, the AIDV platform focuses on intelligence as a core layer of vehicle design, rather than relying only on hardware. The company stated that this approach is expected to influence future electric two-wheelers over the next three to four years.

Shift From Traditional Vehicle Design

MATTER explained that AIDVs represent a move beyond traditional mechanically defined vehicles and electronically controlled vehicles. In conventional vehicles, performance and behaviour are largely fixed at the time of manufacturing. Even software-defined vehicles rely mainly on software updates for improvements.

In contrast, the company said AI-defined vehicles continuously evolve throughout their lifecycle. Intelligence is used to manage energy, materials, power delivery, and control systems based on real-world conditions, allowing vehicles to adapt over time.

Software-Defined Architecture

The company highlighted that it has already applied software-defined vehicle concepts in its existing electric motorcycle, AERA. According to MATTER, AERA features several technologies such as a Hypershift gearbox, a liquid-cooled motor and battery, and advanced control systems.

MATTER stated that AERA operates as a software-defined platform where updates delivered over the air can improve vehicle performance and features without changing hardware.

Integrated Intelligence And Computing

During the TechUp 3.0 event, MATTER outlined its approach to integrating computing systems across the vehicle. Instead of using multiple isolated controllers, the company said it is adopting a domain and zonal computing structure to optimise performance and reduce complexity.

This system combines on-vehicle processing with cloud-based intelligence, allowing faster responses and improved system management, according to the company.

Plans For Multiple Vehicle Segments

MATTER also announced plans to expand into five different two-wheeler segments over the next 36 to 48 months using a common AIDV platform. These segments include naked street motorcycles, street fighter models, adventure motorcycles, commuter-focused motorcycles and electric scooters.

The company said this strategy would allow it to cover a large portion of India’s two-wheeler market using a shared technology backbone.

Long-Term Focus

During the event, MATTER also disclosed that it holds more than 400 technology innovations backed by 97 granted patents. The company said this intellectual property supports its long-term technology roadmap.

With the launch of the AIDV platform, MATTER said it aims to move the two-wheeler industry toward intelligence-driven electric vehicles, focusing on performance, safety, efficiency and long term reliability.