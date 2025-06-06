Meet Fastest SUV To Clock 3 Lakh Sales In Its Segment - Not Punch, Creta Or Scorpio

Maruti Grand Vitara Sales: Maruti Suzuki, the country’s leading carmaker, has surpassed a cumulative sales milestone of 3 lakh units for the Grand Vitara in 32 months since launch. With this milestone, the Grand Vitara became the fastest SUV to clock three lakh sales in mid-size SUVs in India, the company claims in an official statement.

It said, "Setting a new benchmark for mid-size SUVs in India, Maruti Suzuki has achieved this landmark milestone in a record time of just 32 months. With its latest achievement, the Grand Vitara continues to reinforce its position as a Tech SUV that resonates strongly with the evolving aspirations of modern Indian consumers."

Commenting on the milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, “We thank our 3 lakh strong Grand Vitara family for their trust in Maruti Suzuki. The Grand Vitara has been a catalyst in strengthening Maruti Suzuki’s position in the mid-SUV market, and achieving this monumental milestone in such a short period of time is a new benchmark for the industry."

Priced between Rs 11.42 lakh and 20.68 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Grand Vitara comes with two engine options: a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, non-hybrid unit and a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder strong-hybrid setup. The gearbox options are: 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and e-CVT.

It is the only car in its segment (apart from its rebadged Hyryder sibling) that offers an all-wheel drive setup. It offers a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl with the strong-hybrid setup. The Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate are among its rivals.

The Grand Vitara boasts many premium features, including a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch precision-cut alloy wheels, an 8-way powered driver seat, front ventilated seats, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, a 360-degree Camera, a head-up display, and more.

The safety features include 6 airbags, 3-point ELR seat belts for all seats, ISOFIX child seat restraint system, ESP with hill hold assist, front and rear disc brakes with ABS and EBD.