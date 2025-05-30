New Delhi: Hyundai Creta dominates the mid-size SUV segment, which includes models like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and others. Among them, the MG Astor is the only SUV in this segment to offer both a large 10-inch infotainment display and a panoramic sunroof under Rs 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the JSW MG Motor India claims.

In an official press release, JSW MG Motor India stated, "The MY2025 Astor ‘Blockbuster SUV’ is India’s only 1.5-litre mid-size SUV to offer a large 10-inch infotainment display and a panoramic sunroof under Rs 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom)." It also added, "The MG Astor is also the only vehicle in the 1.5L Mid-SUV Automatic segment to offer a wireless charging feature under Rs 15 lakh, with its 'Sharp Pro' trim."

While the Astor features a 10-inch infotainment display as standard across the lineup, the panoramic sunroof is available from the ‘Shine’ trim, priced at Rs 12,47,800 (ex-showroom). The full Astor range is priced between Rs 11,29,800 and Rs 17,55,800 (ex-showroom).

Though it is among the most feature-rich SUVs in the segment, the Astor has struggled to gain traction and has failed to generate good sales volume so far. It offers over 50 safety features, 14 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features, and more than 80 connected features.

Key Features Include:

6-way power adjustable driver’s seat

Blind spot detection

360-degree surround view camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Lane change assist

Personalised AI assistant

Electric parking brake with auto hold

7-inch fully digital instrument cluster

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Automatic headlamps

Front fog lamps with cornering assist

LED taillamps

Powertrain Options

It gets two engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit producing 110 hp and 144 Nm, and a 1.3-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine generating 140 hp and 220 Nm.

The 1.5-litre unit comes with a 5-speed manual or an 8-speed CVT automatic gearbox, while the 1.3-litre turbo engine is paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.