Meet PM Modi’s Rs 4 crore bulletproof, grenade-resistant moving bunker in which he arrived at India Gate on Republic Day 2026

Republic day 2026 parade: On Republic Day 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kartavya Path near India Gate in a high-security environment. The armoured vehicle appeared to be the Range Rover Sentinel SUV. The vehicle is part of the Prime Minister’s secure motorcade used for major national events and state functions.

The Range Rover Sentinel is a high-security, armoured vehicle designed for heads of state, senior officials, and VIP protection duties. Built on the Range Rover platform, it offers luxury along with advanced safety features.

The SUV is equipped with VR8-level ballistic protection, making it resistant to gunfire, grenade attacks, and blasts. Its armour includes reinforced steel, bullet-resistant glass, and a strengthened body shell. The windows are thick and multi-layered, capable of withstanding high-impact attacks.

The Range Rover Sentinel also features a self-sealing fuel tank, an armoured passenger cell, and protection against underbody explosions. In emergency situations, it has a fire suppression system, an oxygen supply to protect occupants from smoke or gas, and a public address system for communication.

Despite its heavy armour, the vehicle offers a powerful engine, a smooth ride, and premium interiors, ensuring comfort along with maximum security.

High security for national ceremony

Republic Day is one of India’s most important national celebrations, and security is always a top priority at such events. Ahead of the parade, security agencies secured the parade route and surrounding areas. Roads were checked, barricades were set up, and movement was carefully managed to ensure public safety.

The Prime Minister’s arrival in the Range Rover Sentinel reflects the stringent safety protocols followed by the Special Protection Group (SPG). The SPG is responsible for the Prime Minister’s security and prepares detailed plans for movement during high-profile events like Republic Day. The Range Rover Sentinel is frequently used as the lead vehicle in the PM’s convoy on such occasions.

Republic day Parade

While the Republic Day parade showcased India’s cultural diversity, military strength, and technological progress, the Prime Minister’s arrival in a secure and distinguished vehicle like the Range Rover Sentinel also drew attention. The vehicle not only ensures the Prime Minister’s safety but also underlines the importance given to national leadership during ceremonial occasions.

The 2026 Republic Day parade was held with great pride and enthusiasm at Kartavya Path in New Delhi to mark India’s 77th Republic Day. The celebrations began with a 21-gun salute, followed by the arrival of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The parade showcased India’s military strength through marching contingents of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with advanced weapon systems, battle tanks, and helicopter flypasts.

Several tableaux highlighted India’s cultural diversity, technological progress, and achievements in defence. Special displays such as Operation Sindoor, Drone Shakti, and the Battle Array format drew attention. Tight security arrangements were in place across Delhi-NCR.