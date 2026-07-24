/Mercedes-AMG E 53 launched in India at Rs 1.45 crore; 0-100 kph in just 4 seconds

Powertrain

Power comes from a 3-litre inline-six turbo-petrol engine paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. Since it's a plug-in hybrid, it also includes an electric motor backed by a 21.2kWh usable battery. Together, this setup produces 585hp and 750Nm, enough for a 0-100kph sprint in just 4 seconds. Top speed is capped at 250kph, though the Racing Edition comes with the AMG Driver's Package as standard, pushing that limit to 280kph.