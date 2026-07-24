/Mercedes-AMG E 53 launched in India at Rs 1.45 crore; 0-100 kph in just 4 seconds

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2026 AMG E 53 in India. The Performance Edition is priced at Rs 1.45 crore, and the Racing Edition is priced slightly higher at Rs 1.48 crore (ex-showroom). This performance-focused version of the E-Class was first revealed globally back in 2024. It brings a mix of powertrain, mechanical, and design upgrades over the standard sedan.
Powertrain
Power comes from a 3-litre inline-six turbo-petrol engine paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. Since it's a plug-in hybrid, it also includes an electric motor backed by a 21.2kWh usable battery. Together, this setup produces 585hp and 750Nm, enough for a 0-100kph sprint in just 4 seconds. Top speed is capped at 250kph, though the Racing Edition comes with the AMG Driver's Package as standard, pushing that limit to 280kph.
On the charging front, the 400V lithium-ion battery goes from 10 to 80 percent in 20 minutes using a 60kW DC charger. A full charge from 0 to 100 percent takes 2.25 hours on an 11kW AC charger. Mercedes claims a pure electric range of 100km.
Beyond the powertrain, the E 53 also gains mechanical upgrades over the regular E-Class, including an electronic rear limited-slip differential, air suspension, a high-performance braking system, and rear-axle steering.
Exterior
Visually, the AMG E 53 stands apart from the standard E-Class in several ways. Up front, it gets an AMG-specific grille with vertical slats, a reworked bumper with larger air intakes, and front fenders widened by 11mm on each side to accommodate the wider front track.
From the side, you'll notice flush-fitting door handles, AMG-specific side skirts, and sporty 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped around red brake calipers. At the rear, there's a boot-lid spoiler along with a bumper featuring a diffuser and quad round exhaust tips.
Interior and features
Inside, the cabin gets an AMG-spec steering wheel, door sills, and floor mats. The dashboard houses a 12.3-inch digital driver display alongside a 14.4-inch touchscreen supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Mercedes' Superscreen setup, which adds a dedicated display for the front passenger, has not been offered in India.
Other features include a wireless phone charger, a fingerprint sensor, a Burmester surround sound system, a head-up display, heated front sports seats, automatic climate control, ambient lighting with logo projection, and rear-door sunblinds. On the safety side, buyers get a 360-degree camera, tyre-pressure monitoring, and a driver-monitoring camera.
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 will compete against rivals such as the Porsche Panamera, which starts at Rs 1.79 crore ex-showroom before options, and the BMW M5, priced at Rs 2.11 crore.
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