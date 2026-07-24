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  • /Mercedes-AMG E 53 launched in India at Rs 1.45 crore; 0-100 kph in just 4 seconds

Mercedes-AMG E 53 launched in India at Rs 1.45 crore; 0-100 kph in just 4 seconds

Beyond the powertrain, the E 53 also gains mechanical upgrades over the regular E-Class, including an electronic rear limited-slip differential, air suspension, a high-performance braking system, and rear-axle steering.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
Mercedes-AMG E 53 launched in India at Rs 1.45 crore; 0-100 kph in just 4 seconds
Image Credit: Mercedes-AMG E 53 launched in India at Rs 1.45 crore; 0-100 kph in just 4 seconds

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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