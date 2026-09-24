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  • /Mercedes-AMG G 63 Offroad Pro launched in India at Rs 3.80 crore - Details

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Offroad Pro launched in India at Rs 3.80 crore - Details

Mercedes-Benz has brought the AMG G 63 Offroad Pro to India, priced at Rs 3.80 crore ex-showroom.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 09:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Offroad Pro launched in India at Rs 3.80 crore - Details

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Mercedes-AMG G 63 Offroad Pro launched in India at Rs 3.80 crore - Details
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