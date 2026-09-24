/Mercedes-AMG G 63 Offroad Pro launched in India at Rs 3.80 crore - Details

Mercedes-Benz has brought the AMG G 63 Offroad Pro to India, priced at Rs 3.80 crore ex-showroom. This is a special version of the legendary G-Wagon, built with off-road hardware straight from AMG's playbook, and Mercedes plans to sell it only in limited numbers. If you compare it to the regular AMG G 63, this one costs Rs 6 lakh more.
So what do you actually get for that extra money? The Offroad Pro comes with active ride control suspension paired with active roll stabilisation. There's also active balance control, which lets you adjust roll stiffness across three stages depending on the terrain you're tackling.
One of the standout additions is Traction Pro mode, which is available in the Rock and Sand modes. Mercedes says this system can control braking torque at each wheel independently, and it gives you seven stages of locking to play with.
On the outside, you get a roof rack made with aluminium panels and a removable ladder mounted at the back. The SUV runs on exclusive 20-inch AMG alloy wheels finished in matte black, giving it a purposeful, ready-for-anything look.
Features
Step inside and you'll find a 12.3-inch digital driver's display alongside a 12.3-inch touchscreen, both running Mercedes's latest MBUX NTG7 software. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard, along with USB-C ports scattered around the cabin. There's also an augmented reality navigation system if you want it.
For serious off-roading, the screens can show you everything from vehicle position and compass direction to altitude, steering angle, tyre pressure, temperature, and even the status of your differential locks.
One clever feature worth mentioning is the transparent bonnet function. It essentially shows you a feed from underneath the car, which comes in handy when you're navigating tricky terrain and can't see what's beneath you. Beyond that, you get ambient lighting and a genuinely impressive 18-speaker, 760W Burmester 3D surround-sound system. On the safety side, Mercedes has included active brake assist, lane-keeping assist and a 360-degree camera.
Powertrain
Under the hood, nothing changes from the standard AMG G 63. You still get the brand's 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, churning out 585hp and 850Nm, backed by a 22hp 48V mild-hybrid system for good measure. All-wheel drive comes standard, and despite its size and weight, this SUV can sprint from 0 to 100kph in a claimed 4.4 seconds.
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