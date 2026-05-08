Mercedes AMG GLC 53 coupe may launch in India next year; 0-100 kmph in 4.2 seconds

Mercedes AMG GLC 53: Mercedes-Benz is reportedly planning to launch the new AMG GLC 53 Coupe in India next year. The performance SUV coupe could arrive in the second half of 2027. This will be a big upgrade for the GLC lineup in India. For the first time, the second-generation GLC will get a six-cylinder engine in the country.

Mercedes-Benz globally revealed the new AMG GLC 53 earlier this year in both SUV and Coupe body styles. However, reports suggest that India is likely to get only the coupe version. The new model is expected to sit above the currently available AMG GLC 43 Coupe.

Powerful 6-cylinder turbo petrol engine

The AMG GLC 53 Coupe comes with a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. It produces 449hp and 600 Nm of torque. With the overboost function, torque goes up to 640 Nm for 10 seconds. The SUV also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system that adds 23hp and 205 Nm extra.

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Quick 0-100 kmph sprint

Mercedes-Benz claims the AMG GLC 53 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds. That makes it 0.6 seconds quicker than the AMG GLC 43 Coupe currently sold in India. Power is sent to all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic gearbox and AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.

Updated engine with more performance

The engine used in the AMG GLC 53 is a heavily updated version of Mercedes-Benz's existing 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit. It gets new cylinder heads, revised intake and exhaust ports, a new intake camshaft, a larger-volume intake system and an intercooler. These upgrades are aimed at improving performance and responsiveness.

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First AMG SUV with drift mode

One of the biggest highlights of the new AMG GLC 53 is the Drift Mode. It is the first AMG SUV to get this feature. The SUV also gets a powered rear-axle limited-slip differential, rear-wheel steering, adaptive dampers and multiple drive modes, including Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.

Sporty design and AMG updates

The AMG GLC 53 Coupe receives the usual AMG styling treatment. It gets aggressive aerodynamic elements, carbon fibre trims and 21-inch forged alloy wheels as standard. Mercedes has also added a new exhaust system with special resonators for a deeper and sportier exhaust note.

Expected to be more expensive

Currently, the AMG GLC 43 Coupe is the sportiest GLC sold in India. It is priced at Rs 99.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. The upcoming AMG GLC 53 Coupe is expected to offer much stronger performance, a more exciting driving experience and a higher price tag.