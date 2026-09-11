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  • /Mercedes-AMG reveals CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung; Production limited to 30 units only

Mercedes-AMG reveals CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung; Production limited to 30 units only

The CLE 646 is based on the AMG CLE 53, but Mercedes has reworked almost everything: the engine, suspension, body, and interior.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 07:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG reveals CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung; Production limited to 30 units only
Image Credit: Mercedes-AMG reveals CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung; production limited to 30 units only

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Mercedes-AMG reveals CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung; Production limited to 30 units only
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