/Mercedes-AMG reveals CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung; Production limited to 30 units only

Mercedes-AMG has revealed something special: the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung, a limited-run version of the CLE built around a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. It makes a serious 646hp and 850Nm, with all that power going strictly to the rear wheels. Only 30 units will ever exist, and every single one is already sold.
The CLE 646 is based on the AMG CLE 53, but Mercedes has reworked almost everything: the engine, suspension, body, and interior. It's the second car in Mercedes-Benz's exclusive Mythos series, after AMG PureSpeed.
Under the hood sits AMG's M177 Evo 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft, making 646hp and 850Nm between 2,500rpm and 4,500rpm. Unlike the all-wheel-drive CLE 53, this one sends power only to the rear wheels, through a nine-speed AMG Speedshift gearbox and an electronic limited-slip differential.
Mercedes-AMG claims 0-100kph in 3.9 seconds and 0-200kph in just 11.4 seconds, with a top speed of 310kph. To get there, AMG has stripped about 170kg off the donor car, bringing total weight down to 1,895kg. Carbon-fibre panels, polycarbonate rear glass, and a lighter 12-volt battery all play a part in that.
The body itself is 60mm wider than the standard CLE 53, with carbon fibre used for the fenders, bonnet, roof, sills, rear apron, and boot lid. It also gets a large adjustable rear wing and 20-inch forged alloy wheels.
Suspension duties are handled by steel coilovers co-developed with KW, offering four-way adjustable damping. Braking comes from carbon-ceramic discs, 420mm up front and 360mm at the rear, paired with six-piston front calipers and single-piston rear ones. The aero package includes an adjustable front diffuser and rear wing, and AMG claims this setup can generate over 250kg of downforce at top speed.
To keep weight down further, the rear seats and acoustic insulation are gone. In their place, you get lightweight bucket seats, carbon-fibre door panels, and a roll bar. The sound system and some driver-assist features have also been removed.
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