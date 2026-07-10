/Mercedes-AMG unveils all-electric CLA 45 with 680 hp, Drift Mode & up to 670 km range

Mercedes-AMG unveiled the new-generation CLA 45 4MATIC+, marking a major shift for the performance sedan. Unlike its predecessor, which used a petrol engine, the latest model is fully electric. It is based on the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric introduced in 2025 and will be offered in both Sedan and Shooting Brake body styles.
Power comes from a 94 kWh LFP battery paired with three electric motors. One motor is mounted on the front axle, while the other two sit at the rear. These use the same axial-flux motor technology first seen on the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Compared to conventional electric motors, axial-flux units are smaller, lighter and deliver higher power density.
The new AMG CLA produces a combined peak output of 680 hp and an impressive 1,759 Nm of torque. Continuous power output stands at 612 hp. For comparison, the previous petrol-powered CLA 45 generated 500 Nm of torque. The car also gets seven drive modes and an adaptive sports suspension.
Despite weighing just under 2.3 tonnes, the sedan can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3 seconds. The Shooting Brake takes 3.2 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, although buyers can increase it to 270 km/h with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package.
Mercedes-AMG has also tried to recreate the feel of a petrol-powered performance car. The AMGFORCE S+ mode simulates the sound of the brand's M139 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It also adds virtual gear shifts, artificial power interruptions and seat vibrations to make the driving experience more engaging.
The electric sedan offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 670 km, while the Shooting Brake can travel up to 640 km on a full charge. It supports 330 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 80 percent in 22 minutes. A 10-minute charge can add up to 270 km of driving range.
The new CLA 45 also looks more aggressive than the standard model. It features a unique AMG grille with 10 vertical slats, redesigned bumpers with larger air intakes, wider fenders, side skirts and a large rear diffuser. The grille can also be illuminated as an option.
Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, while 20-inch wheels are available as an option. The sedan gets an active rear spoiler, while the Shooting Brake comes with a roof-mounted spoiler. Larger brakes have also been fitted to handle the extra performance.
Inside, the cabin receives several AMG-specific upgrades. Buyers get front bucket seats, an AMG steering wheel with dedicated drive mode controls and black upholstery with contrasting accents. The dashboard is dominated by Mercedes-Benz's Hyperscreen setup with three digital displays.
The instrument cluster even includes a virtual tachometer and gear indicator, which work alongside the AMGFORCE S+ driving mode. Unlike the standard CLA, the AMG version features two individual rear seats, giving it a four-seat layout.
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