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  • /Mercedes-AMG unveils all-electric CLA 45 with 680 hp, Drift Mode & up to 670 km range

Mercedes-AMG unveils all-electric CLA 45 with 680 hp, Drift Mode & up to 670 km range

Power comes from a 94 kWh LFP battery paired with three electric motors. One motor is mounted on the front axle, while the other two sit at the rear. 

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 04:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG unveils all-electric CLA 45 with 680 hp, Drift Mode & up to 670 km range
Image Credit: Mercedes-AMG unveils all-electric CLA 45 with 680 hp, Drift Mode &amp; up to 670 km range

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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