Mercedes-Benz CLA electric bookings open in India: Up to 792 km range

Mercedes-Benz CLA electric variants: Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will launch two variants of the all-new electric Mercedes-Benz CLA in India. The lineup will include the CLA 250+ 'Long Range' variant and a new CLA 200 'Standard Range' version. The company has also opened bookings for the upcoming EV ahead of its official launch in mid-April 2026. Interested buyers can place an order by paying a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Expected price

Customers who pre-book the car will receive a complimentary wall box home charger. Deliveries will begin from the end of April 2026 for the CLA 250+ Long Range, while the CLA 200 Standard Range deliveries are scheduled to start in June 2026. The CLA 200 Standard Range is expected to cost around Rs 55 lakh, while the CLA 250+ Long Range could be priced at about Rs 59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Range and charging

The CLA 250+ Long Range will offer a WLTP-claimed range of up to 792 km, while the new CLA 200 Standard Range will deliver a claimed range of 542 km. Both models use an 800-volt electrical architecture, which supports very fast charging. With a 240 kW DC fast charger, the CLA 250+ can add around 400 km of range in just 20 minutes. The CLA 200 Standard Range can add about 320 km of range in the same time.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mercedes says the charging experience will also be supported by its MB.CHARGE Public network, which currently offers access to over 9,000 charging points.

Equipments

Interestingly, the equipment levels of both CLA 250+ 'Long Range' and CLA 200 'Standard Range' variants will remain largely similar. This means buyers won't have to compromise much on features even if they choose the more affordable version.

The CLA 200 Standard Range will come with Progressive Line styling, comfort seats, a multifunction sports leather steering wheel and two trim options. The CLA 250+ Long Range variant will come with the AMG line package.

Both models will feature the brand’s MBUX Virtual Assistant with intelligent navigation, which can guide drivers to charging stations and optimise charging stops during long journeys.