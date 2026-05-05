Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: 792km range, 0-100 in 6.7 seconds, superscreen, level 2+ ADAS and more - Should you buy it?

All-new Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Expanding its green vehicle lineup, Mercedes-Benz, a German luxury carmaker, has recently launched the all-new CLA EV in India, focusing on long range, strong performance and premium features. Launched in India with prices starting at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom), this all-electric sedan is now the new entry point into Mercedes-Benz's electric lineup.

Price and variants

The CLA EV is offered in three variants: CLA 200 Standard Range Progressive Line, CLA 250+ Long Range AMG Line and CLA 250+ Long Range Launch Edition. These are priced at Rs 55 lakh, Rs 59 lakh and Rs 64 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

The Launch Edition stands out with exclusive styling and extra features, like a matte black exterior paint shade, larger 19-inch alloy wheels, Superscreen with three digital screens, illuminated door sills and edition-specific ambient lighting and more.

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Battery, range and performance

The entry-level CLA 200 gets a 58kWh battery. It offers a WLTP range of up to 542 km. It uses a rear-mounted motor producing 224hp and 335Nm. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds.

The higher-spec CLA 250+ Long Range comes with a larger 85kWh battery. It delivers an impressive WLTP range of up to 792 km. Power goes up to 272hp, while torque stays at 335Nm. The 0-100 kmph time drops to 6.7 seconds.

Both variants use a two-speed gearbox, which is rare in EVs and helps improve efficiency and performance. Fast charging is another highlight. Thanks to an 800V architecture, the CLA EV can add up to 300 km of range in just 10 minutes with a 320kW DC fast charger.

Mercedes is offering an 8-year or 1.6 lakh km battery warranty.

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Design and styling

The CLA EV focuses heavily on aerodynamics. It has a very low drag coefficient of 0.21, which helps boost efficiency and range. Design-wise, it looks sleek and modern. You get star-pattern lighting elements, including a grille with 142 illuminated stars. The coupe-like roofline and frameless doors add to its premium appeal. The AMG Line variants bring sportier bumpers and wheels. The Launch Edition adds a matte black finish and 19-inch alloys.

Interior and features

Step inside, and the cabin feels very tech-heavy. You get a large display setup with a 14-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch driver display. The Launch Edition takes it further with a triple-screen Superscreen setup.

Other key features include powered, heated and massaging front seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic glass roof, Burmester 3D sound system, wireless charging, 360-degree camera and auto park assist, Level 2+ ADAS with semi-autonomous driving and more.

It also offers 405 litres of boot space and an additional 101-litre frunk.

Should you buy it?

If range is your top priority, the CLA EV stands out. The 250+ variant's nearly 800 km claimed range is among the best in the segment. Add to that premium features, fast charging and strong performance, and it becomes a solid option for luxury EV buyers.

Alternatives

In India, the CLA EV will mainly compete with the BYD Seal (Rs 41 lakh - Rs 53.15 lakh), BMW i4 (Rs 72.50 lakh - Rs 77.50 lakh), and Tesla Model Y (Rs 59.89 lakh -Rs 73.89 lakh). All prices are ex-showroom.