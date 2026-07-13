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Mercedes-Benz clarifies E20 fuel compatibility for its cars after Sourav Joshi's viral video

Mercedes-Benz India released a customer advisory. While the company did not mention Joshi by name, it addressed concerns regarding E20 fuel compatibility.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 04:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz clarifies E20 fuel compatibility for its cars after Sourav Joshi's viral video
Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz clarifies E20 fuel compatibility for its cars after Sourav Joshi&#039;s viral video

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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