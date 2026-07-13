New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz India has clarified that all of its BS VI petrol vehicles are fully compatible with E20 petrol. The company issued the advisory after YouTuber Sourav Joshi claimed that the mileage of his Mercedes-Benz SUV dropped significantly after using ethanol-blended fuel. In a statement shared on social media, Mercedes-Benz India said, "All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by relevant authorities."
What did Sourav Joshi claim
YouTuber Sourav Joshi recently uploaded a video, in which he expressed concerns about the mileage of his Mercedes-Benz SUV. According to Joshi, the vehicle's mileage dropped from 17 kmpl to just 5 kmpl within two days. He told viewers, "Yesterday I showed you our car's mileage had gone from 17 straight down to 9." He further said, "Today it has dropped to 5... look at this, it's showing a mileage of five."
Joshi blamed the ethanol-blended petrol available at fuel stations for the sudden drop. He also said that a full tank, which earlier showed an estimated driving range of around 800 km, now displayed only about 480 km after refuelling. The YouTuber added that he was worried the fuel could affect the engine of his luxury SUV. "I don't know when this car will break down... Nowadays I'm so scared of refilling petrol," he said.
Mercedes-Benz responds
Soon after the video gained attention online, Mercedes-Benz India released a customer advisory. While the company did not mention Joshi by name, it addressed concerns regarding E20 fuel compatibility.
"At Mercedes-Benz, customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance are of paramount importance to us. All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by relevant authorities," the company said.
Mercedes-Benz also added, "We are happy to support customers for any technical queries. Mercedes-Benz remains committed to sustainable mobility."
What is E20 petrol?
E20 is a blend of 20 percent ethanol and 80 percent petrol. The government has been promoting ethanol-blended fuel to reduce crude oil imports and increase the use of domestically produced biofuels. The fuel, however, has sparked debate among vehicle owners.
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