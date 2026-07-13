What did Sourav Joshi claim

YouTuber Sourav Joshi recently uploaded a video, in which he expressed concerns about the mileage of his Mercedes-Benz SUV. According to Joshi, the vehicle's mileage dropped from 17 kmpl to just 5 kmpl within two days. He told viewers, "Yesterday I showed you our car's mileage had gone from 17 straight down to 9." He further said, "Today it has dropped to 5... look at this, it's showing a mileage of five."