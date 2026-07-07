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  • /Mercedes-Benz confirms GLB EV for India - Here's everything we know

Mercedes-Benz confirms GLB EV for India - Here's everything we know

Internationally, the GLB EV comes in two variants. The single-motor GLB 250+ produces 272 hp and 335 Nm, while the dual-motor GLB 350 4MATIC pumps out 353 hp and 515 Nm.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 06:23 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz confirms GLB EV for India - Here's everything we know
Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz confirms GLB EV for India - Here&#039;s everything we know

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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