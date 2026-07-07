Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer confirmed during the company's half-yearly sales call that the new-generation GLB EV will be launched in India. Revealed globally in December 2025 and already on sale in markets like the UK, the GLB EV is a compact luxury electric SUV built on Mercedes-Benz's new MMA platform.
Two variants sold globally
Internationally, the GLB EV comes in two variants. The single-motor GLB 250+ produces 272 hp and 335 Nm, while the dual-motor GLB 350 4MATIC pumps out 353 hp and 515 Nm. Both variants share an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery. The single-motor version claims a WLTP range of up to 631 km.
The GLB EV uses an 800V electrical architecture, supporting DC fast charging of up to 320 kW. Mercedes claims 260 km of range can be added in just 10 minutes. Adaptive dampers are also available as an optional extra internationally. However, Iyer did not confirm which variants or specs will come to India.
Design
The GLB EV looks very similar to the ICE-powered GLB. The upright front and rear ends, connected LED lighting, and squared wheel arches all carry over. The main visual difference is the sealed-off grille on the EV, which features multiple illuminated stars.
Flush door handles and short overhangs are shared with the ICE model. Seating capacity on the global-spec model is either five or seven occupants.
Interior and features
Inside, the GLB EV is available with the MBUX Superscreen setup, which combines a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a 14-inch central touchscreen, and a front passenger display. The system runs on Mercedes' MB.OS operating system and integrates AI support from Microsoft, Google, and ChatGPT4o.
Other highlights include OTA software updates, built-in Google Maps, a panoramic glass roof with adjustable opacity, multi-mood ambient lighting, a Burmester audio system with Dolby Atmos and a full ADAS suite.
Launch and price
No pricing details have been announced for India yet. In the UK, the GLB EV is priced between GBP 46,100 and GBP 56,800. As a CBU import, the India price is expected to come in around Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). When it arrives, it will compete in the compact luxury electric SUV space, where options are still relatively limited in India.
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