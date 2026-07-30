Mercedes-Benz has pulled the covers off the third-generation GLA, and this time there's a fully electric version too. The GLA EV is built on the brand's new MMA platform and comes in three trims: 250, 250+, and 350. Depending on the trim, it gets either a 58kWh or 85kWh battery, with a claimed range of up to 657km. A mild-hybrid petrol version with optional all-wheel drive is expected to join the lineup later, in 2027.