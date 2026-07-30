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  • /Mercedes-Benz GLA goes electric for the first time; Here's everything new

Mercedes-Benz GLA goes electric for the first time; Here's everything new

The new GLA looks bolder and matches Mercedes' current SUV styling.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz GLA goes electric for the first time; Here's everything new
Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz GLA goes electric for the first time; Here's everything new

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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