Mercedes-Benz has pulled the covers off the third-generation GLA, and this time there's a fully electric version too. The GLA EV is built on the brand's new MMA platform and comes in three trims: 250, 250+, and 350. Depending on the trim, it gets either a 58kWh or 85kWh battery, with a claimed range of up to 657km. A mild-hybrid petrol version with optional all-wheel drive is expected to join the lineup later, in 2027.
Powertrain options
Globally, the GLA EV comes in three trims. The base 250 gets a 58kWh LFP battery, good for a claimed range of 447km on the WLTP cycle. Step up to the 250+ or 350, and it gets a bigger 85kWh NMC battery with a claimed range of up to 657km. Mercedes will also add a 71kWh NMC option in early 2027.
Both the 250 and 250+ use a single motor on the rear axle, making 224hp and 335Nm in the 250, and 272hp with the same 335Nm in the 250+. The 350 variant gets two motors, one on each axle, for a combined 354hp and 515Nm. This all-wheel-drive version is also the quickest, hitting 100kph from a standstill in a claimed 5.4 seconds, with a top speed of 210kph.
Charging is quick too. Mercedes says a 320kW DC fast charger can add up to 270km of range in just ten minutes, thanks to 800-volt architecture. AC charging tops out at 22kW. The petrol version of the new GLA will be introduced internationally in 2027. It will get a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine called the M 252, paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and an electrified eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Exterior design
The new GLA looks bolder and matches Mercedes' current SUV styling. Up front, there's a large grille, though it looks different depending on which version you pick: the EV or ICE. The EV gets horizontal LED strips inside the grille, while the petrol version gets chrome tristar detailing. Both get an illuminated grille surround and tristar-shaped LED daytime running lights.
In the profile, it gets dual-tone alloy wheels ranging from 18 to 20 inches, along with gloss-black wheel arch cladding and a black lower body. At the back, wraparound taillights carry the same tristar light signature as the front, connected by a full-width red light bar.
Interior and features
Inside, things get tech-heavy. It gets Mercedes' MBUX Superscreen setup, which brings three displays together: a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 14-inch infotainment screen, and a 14-inch passenger display. The steering wheel has three spokes and physical buttons for infotainment.
Beyond that and the centre console controls, most functions, including the AC, run through the touchscreen. The cabin sticks to an all-black theme with silver highlights on the console and doors. Seats come in either fabric or leatherette depending on the variant.
Feature highlights include a 16-speaker Burmester 3D sound system, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera with an optional transparent bonnet view, and automatic parking assist.
In India right now, Mercedes only sells the older, facelifted second-gen GLA with a petrol engine, priced from Rs 51.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The new third-gen model, especially the EV, is expected to cost quite a bit more when it arrives.
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