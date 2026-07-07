/Mercedes-Benz India posts record H1 2026 sales as AMG and EV demand surges

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz India has reported its strongest-ever first-half sales in a calendar year. The luxury carmaker retailed 9,768 vehicles between January and June 2026, registering a 9 percent year-on-year growth. The company also posted its best-ever second-quarter performance, with 4,637 units sold, up 10 percent compared to the same period last year.
A major contributor to this growth was the rising demand for the company's top-end luxury models. According to the company, these vehicles accounted for 28 percent of total sales during the first half of 2026, the highest share ever for Mercedes-Benz India. Sales in this segment grew by more than 20 percent, led by the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach models, Mercedes-AMG vehicles and the new V-Class.
Performance models also continued to attract buyers. The company, in an official statement, said that Mercedes-AMG recorded a strong 50 percent growth during the first six months of 2026, reflecting increasing demand for high-performance luxury cars.
Electric vehicles also played a bigger role in the company's growth story. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) made up 14 percent of Mercedes-Benz India's total sales mix in the second quarter, nearly double the previous level. The growth was driven by the newly launched CLA BEV and the EQS SUV.
According to the company, the EQS SUV was its best-selling luxury electric vehicle during the period. Top-end electric models also contributed 25 percent of total top-end vehicle sales in the first half of the year. The long‑wheelbase E‑Class remained the highest‑selling luxury car, with strong demand for the top‑end E450 variant, the company said.
"The new V-Class and CLA BEV drove our best-ever H1 and Q2 sales, underpinning superior product substance, reconfirming Mercedes customers’ preference for value over entry price points,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes‑Benz India.
He added that the CLA BEV has received such a positive response that customers are willing to wait for nearly six months to take delivery. "The CLA BEV has propelled Mercedes-Benz’s BEV penetration to reach 14% in Q2 2026," he mentioned.
“H1 2026 has shown increased preference for our top-end Vehicles, with the share of TEVs now reaching an all-time high of 28 per cent, fuelled by the introduction and growing demand for the New V-Class and the 50 per cent growth trajectory achieved by the AMG portfolio,” he added.
Mercedes-Benz also reported healthy growth in its Entry Luxury segment. Sales in this category rose 29 percent during the second quarter of 2026, supported by the launch of the new CLA BEV and continued demand for models such as the GLA SUV.
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