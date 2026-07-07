Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Mercedes-Benz India posts record H1 2026 sales as AMG and EV demand surges

Mercedes-Benz India posts record H1 2026 sales as AMG and EV demand surges

A major contributor to this growth was the rising demand for the company's top-end luxury models. 

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 07:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz India posts record H1 2026 sales as AMG and EV demand surges
Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz India posts record H1 2026 sales as AMG and EV demand surges

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mercedes-Benz India posts record H1 2026 sales as AMG and EV demand surges
Auto news2 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202631 min ago
3
Auto news33 min ago
4
Delhi39 min ago
5
ram temple donation theft row47 min ago