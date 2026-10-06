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  • /Mercedes-Benz India reports highest-ever Jan-Sep sales in 2026; Retails 15,190 units

Mercedes-Benz India reports highest-ever Jan-Sep sales in 2026; Retails 15,190 units

Mercedes-Benz’s TEV portfolio comprising S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, EQS Maybach SUV, G-Class, V-Class and the AMGs grew by a healthy 13% with more than 25% of sales penetration, the official statement said. 

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 02:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz India reports highest-ever Jan-Sep sales in 2026; Retails 15,190 units
Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz India reports highest-ever Jan-Sep sales in 2026; Retails 15,190 units

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Mercedes-Benz India reports highest-ever Jan-Sep sales in 2026; Retails 15,190 units
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