/Mercedes-Benz India reports highest-ever Jan-Sep sales in 2026; Retails 15,190 units

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales (Q3 2026) and best-ever January-September sales performance in India. It delivered 15,190 new vehicles to customers during January-September 2026, up 8% from 14,132 units sold in the same period last year. This marks the strongest nine-month sales performance in the company’s history in India.
The company also achieved its best-ever quarterly sales performance, retailing 5,422 vehicles between July and September 2026, up 6% from 5,119 units retailed in Q3 2025. Mercedes-Benz also registered a 17% quarter-on-quarter (Q2 to Q3 26) sales growth. According to the company, this sales performance was driven by sustained demand across the top-end luxury, core luxury and entry luxury segments.
Mercedes-Benz’s TEV portfolio comprising S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, EQS Maybach SUV, G-Class, V-Class and the AMGs grew by a healthy 13% with more than 25% of sales penetration, the official statement said.
According to the company, its BEV portfolio grew by 16% in the Jan-Sep 2026 period, driven by overwhelming demand for the New CLA BEV and sustained demand for the top-end EQS SUV. The EQS Maybach SUV grew by a strong 68% year-on-year in Jan–Sep 2026.
Mercedes-AMG portfolio continued its strong run in the market, growing by 18%, underlining a clear customer preference for Top-End Luxury and performance products.
"Mercedes-Benz continues its outstanding growth story in India, clocking best-ever quarter and highest January-September sales, driven by exceptional value led customer strategy," said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.
"Our record sales in each quarter in CY 2026 is a result of our unwavering focus on high product substance, brand exclusivity and elevating customer experience. Our diverse product portfolio mix, new powertrain and elevated customer experience reflects the strong desirability of Mercedes-Benz among India's most discerning luxury consumers," Iyer said.
"While upcoming new products like the GLC BEV have already created high anticipation in the market, deliveries of the much-awaited electrified S-Class will begin this month, strengthening Mercedes-Benz's unmatched luxury positioning as the 'most desirable luxury brand' for discerning luxury dwellers," he added.
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