Mercedes-Benz to launch new plug-in hybrid S-Class in India on June 15 - Details

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Plug-In Hybrid: Mercedes-Benz India is set to launch the updated 2026 S-Class facelift on June 15. The biggest highlight this time will be the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid powertrain option for the luxury sedan. The new S450e variant will join the existing petrol and diesel versions, which are already on sale in India. Along with mechanical updates, the facelifted sedan also gets a heavily revised interior with more technology and new comfort features.

Plug-in hybrid

The new Mercedes-Benz S450e uses a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 120kW electric motor and a 22kWh battery pack. Together, this setup produces 449bhp and 680Nm of torque. The sedan comes with a rear-wheel-drive layout and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Mercedes claims the plug-in hybrid can also run in pure electric mode for up to 100 km.

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Petrol engine

The existing S450 petrol mild-hybrid variant will continue alongside the new plug-in hybrid version. It uses a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine combined with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The setup develops 404bhp and 500Nm of torque. Despite being slightly less powerful than the plug-in hybrid, the petrol variant is quicker, doing 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds thanks to its 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.

Diesel engine

The diesel-powered S350d version gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine producing 330bhp and 650Nm of torque along with a 4WD setup. All three versions will be offered with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

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Cabin

The cabin of the updated S-Class receives major changes. The sedan now gets Mercedes' new Superscreen setup. This includes a large 14.4-inch central touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver display and another 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger. The system runs the latest MB.OS software, which improves infotainment functions, AI-based personalization, over-the-air updates and overall system response.

Features

Other features include a Burmester premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, augmented reality head-up display, facial recognition-based user authentication, 360-degree camera, rear seat ventilation and massage functions, executive rear seating package, heated and ventilated seats, four-zone climate control and more.