Mercedes-Benz V-Class Extra LWB launched in India at Rs...; Bookings open

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Extra LWB Details: Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new Mercedes-Benz V-Class Extra LWB in India, positioning it as a "private suite on wheels" for luxury buyers who want maximum space and comfort. The model comes with an introductory price of Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom, all-India). The company will also begin local production of the V-Class, showing its long-term commitment to the Indian market. Bookings are now open with a token amount of Rs 5 lakh, and existing Mercedes-Benz customers will get priority deliveries.

Extra-long wheelbase

The new V-Class is offered only in an extra-long wheelbase layout, measuring 5,370 mm in length with a 3,430 mm wheelbase. It features a premium 6-seat configuration designed for chauffeur-driven luxury. The highlight is the second-row individual seats with ventilation, massage, calf support and wireless charging. Even the third row gets ventilated seats.

AMG Line exterior

On the outside, the MPV gets an AMG Line exterior with a star-pattern grille, LED light strip and 18-inch AMG alloy wheels. MULTIBEAM LED headlamps with adaptive high beam assist add to the premium appeal. Electric sliding doors on both sides can be operated via the key, exterior door handle, driver's seat, or a button on the door panel. It also gets an electrically operable split tailgate.

Cabin

Inside, the cabin focuses heavily on comfort. It offers 64-colour ambient lighting, thermotronic climate control, heat-insulating glass with sunblind and an energizing comfort package with multiple wellness modes. A Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos and 15 speakers delivers a rich audio experience.

Engine options

Under the hood, the V-Class comes with two engine options. The petrol version uses a 2.0-litre engine producing 228 bhp along with a 20 bhp mild-hybrid boost. The diesel variant produces 233 bhp. Both engines are paired with a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.

AIRMATIC air suspension

The MPV also features AIRMATIC air suspension, tuned specially for Indian road conditions to improve ride comfort and stability. Notably, India is the first market globally to offer AIRMATIC air suspension on both petrol and diesel powertrains.

Safety features

For safety, the V-Class offers 7 airbags as standard, along with Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, a 360-degree camera, driver camera with Attention Assist, 12 ultrasonic sensors, Active Parking Assist and more.

Colours

It gets five exterior colours: Metallic Sodalite Blue, Metallic Rock Crystal White, Metallic Obsidian Black, Metallic High-Tech Silver and Alpine Grey, along with the two upholstery options: Lugano Leather Beige and Lugano Leather Black.