/Mercedes GLC electric to launch in India by end-2026; Bookings open in October

Interestingly, Mercedes has brought back physical buttons and knobs on the steering wheel and centre console, moving away from the touch-heavy controls common in EVs, though the overall cabin still feels very digital. Wood trim on the centre console and lower dashboard adds a nice touch of old-school warmth to the space.



Since it'll be assembled here, expect the GLC Electric to be priced fairly aggressively, likely somewhere between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 90 lakh (ex-showroom). Its main rival in India will be the BMW iX3, which is set to arrive next year in long-wheelbase form.