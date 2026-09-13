/Mercedes GLC electric to launch in India by end-2026; Bookings open in October

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that bookings for its new GLC Electric will open in India from the first week of October, with the actual launch expected by the end of the year. This one's going to be assembled locally, and Mercedes says it's the quickest a global model has ever made it to India as a locally assembled car, arriving just six months after it went on sale in Europe.
For India, Mercedes will offer the GLC Electric in a single 400 4Matic guise. It uses a 94kWh NMC battery, good for a claimed range of up to 715km on the WLTP cycle. With dual motors giving it all-wheel drive, the combined output comes to 490hp and 800Nm. Mercedes claims a 0-100kph time of just 4.3 seconds, which is genuinely quick for an SUV weighing over 2,500kg. Rear-wheel steering comes standard too.
One thing worth noting is that India gets the standard wheelbase version, measuring 2,972mm between the axles. Mercedes does offer a longer wheelbase variant in China, adding 55mm more, but it's likely skipping that for India this time.
Design-wise, the GLC Electric looks genuinely good, and it doesn't feel as divisive as some of Mercedes' other recent launches. You get the brand's new star-pattern LED lighting, a big illuminated grille, and rounded proportions that still scream Mercedes. AMG Line variants get sportier bumpers, the wraparound taillight band at the back looks neat, and wheels go up to 21 inches depending on variant.
Step inside, and the highlight is the massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, the largest display Mercedes has ever fitted in a car. It spans the entire dashboard, merging the driver display, main touchscreen, and passenger screen into one continuous unit. It runs a newer version of MBUX with cleaner menus and a built-in AI assistant.
Interestingly, Mercedes has brought back physical buttons and knobs on the steering wheel and centre console, moving away from the touch-heavy controls common in EVs, though the overall cabin still feels very digital. Wood trim on the centre console and lower dashboard adds a nice touch of old-school warmth to the space.
Since it'll be assembled here, expect the GLC Electric to be priced fairly aggressively, likely somewhere between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 90 lakh (ex-showroom). Its main rival in India will be the BMW iX3, which is set to arrive next year in long-wheelbase form.
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