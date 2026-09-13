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  • /Mercedes GLC electric to launch in India by end-2026; Bookings open in October

Mercedes GLC electric to launch in India by end-2026; Bookings open in October

Design-wise, the GLC Electric looks genuinely good, and it doesn't feel as divisive as some of Mercedes' other recent launches.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 11:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
Mercedes GLC electric to launch in India by end-2026; Bookings open in October
Image Credit: Mercedes GLC electric to launch in India by end-2026; Bookings open in October

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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