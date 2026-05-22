Mercedes GLE and GLS Night Editions launched in India, priced from Rs 1.05 crore

Mercedes GLE and GLS Night Editions: Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the special Night Edition versions of the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Mercedes-Benz GLS. These limited-edition SUVs get cosmetic upgrades, exclusive paint options and a more premium cabin theme. The company says the Night Editions are part of a global limited-run lineup and will be sold in limited numbers across different markets.

Ex-showroom prices

GLE Night Edition 300d 4MATIC- Rs 1.05 crore

GLE Night Edition 450 4MATIC- Rs 1.14 crore

GLS Night Edition 450 4MATIC- Rs 1.41 crore

GLS Night Edition 450d 4MATIC- Rs 1.43 crore

Both models come with blacked-out styling elements to give them a more aggressive appearance. Buyers can choose between Obsidian Black and Alpine Grey paint shades. Among these, Alpine Grey is exclusive to the Night Edition range. The SUVs also feature dark-themed detailing that helps them stand out from the regular models.

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Inside, the Night Edition models get black Nappa leather upholstery along with Anthracite open-pore oak wood trim. Mercedes is also offering a Head-Up Display as standard in both SUVs. The GLE Night Edition additionally gets the AIRMATIC suspension system for a more comfortable driving experience.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Night Edition

The Mercedes-Benz GLE Night Edition is available in two variants: 300d 4MATIC and 450 4MATIC. The diesel version uses a 4-cylinder engine that produces 265bhp and 550Nm of torque. Mercedes claims it can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 6.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 230km/h. The petrol version comes with a 6-cylinder engine producing 375bhp and 500Nm. It can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds and touch 250km/h.

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Mercedes-Benz GLS Night Edition

The Mercedes-Benz GLS Night Edition is also available with both petrol and diesel engine choices. The petrol engine develops 375bhp and 500Nm of torque. Mercedes says the SUV can complete the 0-100km/h run in 6.1 seconds. The diesel version produces 362bhp and 750Nm of torque. It also achieves the 0-100km/h sprint in 6.1 seconds and offers a top speed of 250km/h.

Official statement

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, "GLE and GLS are undisputed segment leaders in the luxury SUV category in India, elevating India into Mercedes-Benz’s top global markets for these SUVs. The introduction of the ‘Night Edition’ with bespoke design, curated interiors, exclusive appointments and a sharper focus on personalization, makes the SUVs highly exclusive and unmatched in appeal."