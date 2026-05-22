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NewsAutoMercedes GLE and GLS Night Editions launched in India, priced from Rs 1.05 crore
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Mercedes GLE and GLS Night Editions launched in India, priced from Rs 1.05 crore

Mercedes GLE and GLS Night Editions: Both Night Edition SUVs get Mercedes' 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox and AIRMATIC suspension setup.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 11:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Mercedes GLE and GLS Night Editions launched in India, priced from Rs 1.05 croreMercedes GLE and GLS Night Editions

Mercedes GLE and GLS Night Editions: Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the special Night Edition versions of the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Mercedes-Benz GLS. These limited-edition SUVs get cosmetic upgrades, exclusive paint options and a more premium cabin theme. The company says the Night Editions are part of a global limited-run lineup and will be sold in limited numbers across different markets.

Ex-showroom prices
GLE Night Edition 300d 4MATIC- Rs 1.05 crore
GLE Night Edition 450 4MATIC- Rs 1.14 crore
GLS Night Edition 450 4MATIC- Rs 1.41 crore
GLS Night Edition 450d 4MATIC- Rs 1.43 crore

Both models come with blacked-out styling elements to give them a more aggressive appearance. Buyers can choose between Obsidian Black and Alpine Grey paint shades. Among these, Alpine Grey is exclusive to the Night Edition range. The SUVs also feature dark-themed detailing that helps them stand out from the regular models.

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Inside, the Night Edition models get black Nappa leather upholstery along with Anthracite open-pore oak wood trim. Mercedes is also offering a Head-Up Display as standard in both SUVs. The GLE Night Edition additionally gets the AIRMATIC suspension system for a more comfortable driving experience.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Night Edition
The Mercedes-Benz GLE Night Edition is available in two variants: 300d 4MATIC and 450 4MATIC. The diesel version uses a 4-cylinder engine that produces 265bhp and 550Nm of torque. Mercedes claims it can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 6.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 230km/h. The petrol version comes with a 6-cylinder engine producing 375bhp and 500Nm. It can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds and touch 250km/h.

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Mercedes-Benz GLS Night Edition
The Mercedes-Benz GLS Night Edition is also available with both petrol and diesel engine choices. The petrol engine develops 375bhp and 500Nm of torque. Mercedes says the SUV can complete the 0-100km/h run in 6.1 seconds. The diesel version produces 362bhp and 750Nm of torque. It also achieves the 0-100km/h sprint in 6.1 seconds and offers a top speed of 250km/h.

Official statement
Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, "GLE and GLS are undisputed segment leaders in the luxury SUV category in India, elevating India into Mercedes-Benz’s top global markets for these SUVs. The introduction of the ‘Night Edition’ with bespoke design, curated interiors, exclusive appointments and a sharper focus on personalization, makes the SUVs highly exclusive and unmatched in appeal."

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About the Author
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Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

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