/Mercedes launches first plug-in hybrid Maybach in India at Rs 3.35 crore

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz has launched the Maybach S-Class facelift in India at Rs 3.35 crore, ex-showroom. It comes in the S 580e guise, which makes it the first Maybach in India to offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Only 30 units are part of this first batch, and it costs Rs 97 lakh more than the regular S-Class Manufaktur Edition AMG Line, which launched just a couple of months back. This is also Mercedes's third PHEV in India, joining the updated S-Class and the AMG E 53 Hybrid.
The biggest change here is the new PHEV setup, especially since the outgoing Maybach S-Class used a 4.0-litre V8. The S 580e now uses a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine making 443hp and 560Nm, paired with a 160hp, 480Nm electric motor and a 22kWh battery. Combined, you get 585hp and 750Nm, with all-wheel drive as standard. Mercedes claims the car can travel up to 98km on electric power alone, and even hit 140 kph while doing so. It also offers a WLTP-certified fuel efficiency of 34.48kpl.
The S 580e offers three drive modes: Maybach, Electric and Battery Hold. You also get adjustable energy recuperation, including a one-pedal driving option. For charging, Mercedes includes an 11kW AC onboard charger, and the car supports DC fast charging up to 60kW. Air suspension and rear-axle steering both come as standard.
As always, the real story with any Maybach is what happens in the back seat. The S 580e sticks with a four-seat layout, featuring executive seats and a full-length business console. The Rear Comfort Package Plus comes standard too, bringing fold-out tray tables, wireless charging pads, ambient lighting for the rear compartment, and even cup holders with temperature control.
The rear seats recline up to 43 degrees, compared to just 38 degrees in the regular S-Class, and they're heated, ventilated and offer massage functions. Mercedes has also swapped out the old tablet controller for two individual smartphone-style remotes that let passengers control everything from the back.
Up front, the dashboard stays largely the same as the regular S-Class. You still get the MBUX Superscreen running across the cabin, combining the central display with a front passenger screen that has a privacy mode, while the driver gets a free-standing 3D display. Other highlights include an augmented reality head-up display and navigation, a 31-speaker Burmester 4D sound system, and two rear entertainment screens paired with wireless headsets.
The exterior changes mostly follow what we've seen on the regular S-Class facelift, just with a few Maybach-specific touches thrown in. The grille grows 20 percent larger and gets framed in LED lighting, with an illuminated Mercedes star sitting above it on the bonnet. The Maybach version uses its signature vertical slats on the grille, topped with an illuminated Maybach wordmark.
The headlamps are new and larger, featuring the latest version of Mercedes's Digital Light tech along with three-pointed star daytime running lights. Instead of the usual blue tech-inspired accents, you get rose gold embellishments carrying the Maybach logo.
Just like before, the Maybach sits 180mm longer than the long-wheelbase S-Class, and you can see that extra length clearly in profile. The India-spec model rolls on 20-inch forged Maybach wheels, which include a counterweighted Mercedes logo that always stays upright no matter how fast the wheels spin.
The Maybach badge on the D-pillar lights up too, and the taillamps carry the same triple three-pointed star LED signature found on the standard S-Class.
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