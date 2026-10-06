/Mercedes launches first plug-in hybrid Maybach in India at Rs 3.35 crore

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz has launched the Maybach S-Class facelift in India at Rs 3.35 crore, ex-showroom. It comes in the S 580e guise, which makes it the first Maybach in India to offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Only 30 units are part of this first batch, and it costs Rs 97 lakh more than the regular S-Class Manufaktur Edition AMG Line, which launched just a couple of months back. This is also Mercedes's third PHEV in India, joining the updated S-Class and the AMG E 53 Hybrid.