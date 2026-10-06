Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Mercedes launches first plug-in hybrid Maybach in India at Rs 3.35 crore

Mercedes launches first plug-in hybrid Maybach in India at Rs 3.35 crore

The biggest change here is the new PHEV setup, especially since the outgoing Maybach S-Class used a 4.0-litre V8. The S 580e now uses a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine making 443hp and 560Nm, paired with a 160hp, 480Nm electric motor and a 22kWh battery.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Mercedes launches first plug-in hybrid Maybach in India at Rs 3.35 crore

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mercedes launches first plug-in hybrid Maybach in India at Rs 3.35 crore
2
3
4
5