Mercedes-Benz has pulled the covers off the 2026 facelift of the Maybach GLS. This ultra-luxury SUV borrows several design cues from the regular 2026 GLS facelift that debuted a few months back, but adds its own set of Maybach-exclusive touches, a more powerful V8, and a longer features list.
Design
Up front, the new Maybach GLS gets reshaped LED headlamps with dual three-pointed star DRL signatures. There's also a fresh chrome-heavy grille, and both the surround and the Maybach wordmark now light up. The Mercedes-Benz bonnet emblem can also be optionally illuminated. The front bumper has been subtly reworked too.
Buyers get two new exterior colours to choose from, Dark Petrol and Verde Silver Metallic. The side profile stays largely the same as before, but the updated model now rides on fresh 22-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 23-inch monoblocks available if you want to go bigger. Powered side steps come standard too, and they even light up at night to help with getting in and out.
At the rear, the 2026 Maybach GLS gets new wraparound rectangular LED taillamps, each housing three separate three-pointed-star DRLs. A gloss-black trim piece connects the two taillamps, with the Mercedes-Benz badge sitting right in the centre. The rear bumper itself looks largely unchanged from the outgoing model.
Cabin and features
Like most newer Mercedes models, this Maybach GLS gets the Hyperscreen setup, three 12.3-inch displays covering infotainment, the passenger side, and the instrument cluster. The infotainment system now runs on the latest MB.OS software, which supports over-the-air updates and brings a new AI assistant that combines ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot.
Because of this Hyperscreen setup, the dashboard layout has changed slightly. The four central AC vents have been replaced by two wider ones, and there are now turbine-style vents at each end of the dashboard. Thankfully, Mercedes has kept the physical toggles and rotary knobs for the four-zone climate control on the centre console.
The front seat massage function has been improved, and rear seat massage now extends down to the footrests as well. There are new leather upholstery choices and colour combinations too, and the Burmester 3D surround sound system has grown from 13 to 15 speakers, backed by a 710W amplifier.
Engine
Power comes from Mercedes' updated M177 Evo 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, badged as the Maybach GLS 680. Output now stands at 603hp and 850Nm, a jump of 53hp and 121Nm over the previous model. This engine also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system, which adds a temporary boost of 23hp when needed.
Mercedes has also retuned the steering for sharper feedback and better agility. The standard air suspension now uses cloud-based predictive dampers, which pull road data from other Mercedes vehicles on the road to automatically adjust the Maybach GLS's ride and handling in real time.
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