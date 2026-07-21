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  • /Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift revealed with more power, more luxury - Check What's new

Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift revealed with more power, more luxury - Check What's new

Up front, the new Maybach GLS gets reshaped LED headlamps with dual three-pointed star DRL signatures. There's also a fresh chrome-heavy grille, and both the surround and the Maybach wordmark now light up.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift revealed with more power, more luxury - Check What's new
Image Credit: Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift revealed with more power, more luxury - Check What&#039;s new

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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