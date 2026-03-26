Mercedes unveils updated Maybach S-Class - Check what's new

New Mercedes Maybach S-Class: Mercedes-Benz has revealed the updated Maybach S-Class, shortly after unveiling the facelifted S-Class. This ultra-luxury sedan gets similar design and tech upgrades, along with more customisation options and some engine changes.

On the outside, the Maybach looks even more premium now. The grille is larger and comes with LED lighting. It also features the signature Maybach vertical slats and an illuminated Maybach badge. The bonnet gets an illuminated Mercedes star, adding to the overall presence.

The headlamps are new and bigger. They come with updated lighting tech and stylish rose gold accents. The lower bumper also gets a special pattern made of Maybach logos. The car remains longer than the standard S-Class, offering more rear space.

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There are new 20-inch and 21-inch forged alloy wheels. The Mercedes logo on the wheels stays upright even when the car is moving. At the rear, the tail-lamps now feature a new LED pattern inspired by the brand’s logo.

Buyers get more personalisation choices than before. Mercedes has added new paint shades and more dual-tone options. Inside, the cabin feels even more luxurious. You can get leather almost everywhere (even in the footwell area). For the first time, a vegan leather option is also available.

The dashboard features a large "Superscreen" display, similar to the updated S-Class. It comes with a special Maybach theme in rose gold. The car also gets advanced AI tech, including a voice assistant powered by systems like ChatGPT.

Rear seat comfort remains the highlight. The seats can recline up to 43 degrees and come with heating, ventilation, and massage functions. Passengers also get individual touchscreen remotes to control various features.

A new Night Series version is also available. It gets darker styling, black wheels, and dark chrome elements for a sportier look.

Under the hood, the Maybach S-Class continues with the V8 engine, now updated to produce 537 hp and 750 Nm. A plug-in hybrid version is also offered in some markets. The top variant may get either a V12 engine or a more powerful V8, depending on the region.

In India, the updated Maybach S-Class is expected to arrive in early 2027. Prices are likely to go above Rs 3 crore.