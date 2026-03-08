MG Astor and ZS EV likely to get new platform soon: Here's what we know so far

New Delhi: MG Motor India was one of the early brands to enter India's mid-size electric SUV segment. Back in 2020, it introduced the MG ZS EV. A year later, the company launched its petrol-powered sibling, the MG Astor. However, the Astor never gained traction in the Indian market. The model is based on the global MG ZS, and the strategy of adapting an overseas product did not work as expected with Indian buyers. Now, the company is reportedly ready to move on from that platform, replacing it with the new SIGMA architecture.

According to media reports, MG is planning to update the Astor and ZS EV. The upcoming models will likely use the SIGMA (SAIC Intelligent Global Modular Architecture) platform. This platform already underpins several models in international markets, including the MG One. The architecture is quite flexible. It can support petrol engines, fully electric setups, and hybrid powertrains. This gives MG the ability to build multiple types of vehicles using the same base.

For India, this means MG could offer internal combustion, electric, and plug-in hybrid SUVs in the mid-size segment using one common platform. The upcoming models are expected to focus heavily on modern tech and equipment. If reports are to be believed, MG will be able to compete more strongly in the mid-size SUV segment. MG will likely aim directly at segment leaders such as the Hyundai Creta.

MG has a strong product roadmap for India over the next few years. One of the first new launches would be the MG IM6, which is expected to arrive by October this year. This model will be sold through the brand's premium Select retail network. Another SUV is expected by the end of 2026. This model is likely to rival the Mahindra XUV700 and could be based on the Wuling Starlight 560 sold in Indonesia. It may also become India’s first mass-market plug-in hybrid electric SUV.

The updated Astor and ZS EV are expected to arrive around 2027. To support these plans, JSW-MG Motor India is investing around $440 million to increase production capacity and launch new energy vehicles. So far, the company has largely depended on the success of the MG Windsor EV, which was India’s best-selling electric car in 2025.