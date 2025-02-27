MG Comet Blackstorm Edition Launched - Check Price, Features And Specifications

MG Comet Blackstorm Edition Launched: MG launched the Comet Blackstorm Edition in India. This special edition is based on the top-end Exclusive variant and is priced at Rs 7.80 lakh, with an additional battery rental of Rs 2.5 per km. The price without the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option is yet to be announced. Bookings are now open across the country for Rs 11,000. The Blackstorm Edition features an all-black theme with red accents, giving it a sportier look.

Key features over its regular counterpart include starry night colour, red accents on the bumper, around fog lamps and skid plate, ‘Blackstorm’ badge on the fender, all-black wheel covers, red star-like pattern on wheels, new black upholstery with contrast red stitching and ‘Blackstorm’ badges on the headrests.

This edition has a black paint scheme, named ‘Starry Night’, with red highlights on the fog lamps, front bumper, and skid plate. The MG logo is placed on the bonnet, while the Blackstorm badge sits on the fender. The black wheel covers with a red star-like design add to its sporty appeal.

The dashboard remains the same as the standard model with a white and grey theme. However, the seats now come in black upholstery with red stitching and ‘Blackstorm’ badges on the headrests. No other changes have been made to its interior.

Similar to the standard model, it gets features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a 4-speaker sound system, manual AC, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple airbags, a rear parking camera with sensors, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and more.

Like the standard Comet EV, this edition uses a 17.3kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 42bhp and 110Nm of torque. It offers a claimed MIDC range of 230 km on a full charge.