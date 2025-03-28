MG Cyberster Electric Sports Car Now Available For Pre-Booking – Details Inside

MG Cyberster Bookings Open: MG has started pre-bookings for the Cyberster electric sports car across India. Customers can pre-book the vehicle through MG Select dealerships, both online and offline. The Cyberster is expected to be India’s most affordable sports car, priced between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries are likely to begin in the coming months. Notably, MG Select is the luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor.

The MG Cyberster uses a 77kWh battery pack of 110mm thickness and a dual-motor powertrain setup. It produces 510bhp and 725Nm of torque. With an AWD system, it accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds. There are four drive modes on offer: Comfort, Custom, Sport and Track. However, the media reports suggest JSW MG Motor India might introduce the Cyberster RWD version with a smaller 64kWh battery pack, based on market response.

The MG Cyberster comes with a modern infotainment system, featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen in the center, along with two 7-inch displays on the sides. This convertible roadster offers premium features like an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 6-way power-adjustable seats, a 4-way adjustable steering wheel, and leather upholstery. It also has two USB ports and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Voice commands make it easy to use, and the retractable roof opens or closes in just 15 seconds.

For safety, the Cyberster includes advanced driver assistance features (ADAS). These include lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, and collision warning. It also comes with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, traction control, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), a blind spot monitor, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. These features ensure a safe and confident driving experience.