Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2878643https://zeenews.india.com/auto/mg-cyberster-electric-sports-car-now-available-for-pre-booking-details-inside-2878643.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

MG Cyberster Electric Sports Car Now Available For Pre-Booking – Details Inside

MG Cyberster: MG has started pre-bookings for the Cyberster electric sports car across India. Customers can pre-book the vehicle through MG Select dealerships, both online and offline.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 12:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MG Cyberster Electric Sports Car Now Available For Pre-Booking – Details Inside

MG Cyberster Bookings Open: MG has started pre-bookings for the Cyberster electric sports car across India. Customers can pre-book the vehicle through MG Select dealerships, both online and offline. The Cyberster is expected to be India’s most affordable sports car, priced between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries are likely to begin in the coming months. Notably, MG Select is the luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor.

The MG Cyberster uses a 77kWh battery pack of 110mm thickness and a dual-motor powertrain setup. It produces 510bhp and 725Nm of torque. With an AWD system, it accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds. There are four drive modes on offer: Comfort, Custom, Sport and Track. However, the media reports suggest JSW MG Motor India might introduce the Cyberster RWD version with a smaller 64kWh battery pack, based on market response.

The MG Cyberster comes with a modern infotainment system, featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen in the center, along with two 7-inch displays on the sides. This convertible roadster offers premium features like an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 6-way power-adjustable seats, a 4-way adjustable steering wheel, and leather upholstery. It also has two USB ports and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Voice commands make it easy to use, and the retractable roof opens or closes in just 15 seconds.

For safety, the Cyberster includes advanced driver assistance features (ADAS). These include lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, and collision warning. It also comes with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, traction control, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), a blind spot monitor, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. These features ensure a safe and confident driving experience.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK