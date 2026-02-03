MG Cyberster emerges as India's top sports car in 2025

MG Cyberster: JSW MG Motor India announced that the MG Cyberster has emerged as the top-selling sports car in the year 2025. The company sold more than 500 units of Cyberster in just about 6 months. The electric sports car is priced at Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single fully-loaded variant. It is being sold through MG Select, the luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor India.

Official Statement

Milind Shah, Head - MG SELECT, JSW MG Motor India, said, “2025 marked the foundation year for MG SELECT in India. Our focus was on building credibility in the luxury EV space through distinctive products, thoughtfully designed experience centers, and meaningful customer engagement. The response to the Cyberster and MG M9 reaffirmed that there is a growing appetite for progressive luxury in the market."

He further said, "As we move into 2026, our priority remains strengthening this ecosystem and delivering experiences that reflect the evolving expectations of luxury EV customers.” MG Select has expanded its footprint to 15 experience centres across key markets in India, while also forging strategic collaborations with select high-end brands across design, lifestyle and luxury services.

Battery, performance and more

The MG Cyberster comes with a 77 kWh battery pack with two electric motors (one on each axle) and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. It generates 510 PS and 725 Nm. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 200 kmph, according to the company. It offers a claimed range of 580 km on a single full charge.

It comes with a 10.25-inch digital cluster and three 7-inch displays, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, 8-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats with heating function, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, ambient lighting, and electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs with heating.

It also gets V2L (Vehicle-to-Load), auto AC with PM2.5 filter, multiple airbags, EPB with auto hold, Level 2 ADAS, a 360 camera, TPMS, and more.