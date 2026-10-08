/MG Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm launched at Rs 20 lakh - What’s new?

MG Motor India has launched two new special editions of the Hector, called Blackstorm and Snowstorm. Both cost Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom. MG will build them in limited numbers. They bring new colour schemes, dark interiors and some edition-specific accessories. Both come only as a 5-seater with the 1.5-litre petrol-CVT combination. They cost Rs 35,000 more than the top-spec Savvy Pro CVT variants.
What’s new?
The Blackstorm Edition is all black on the outside, just as the name suggests. The Snowstorm Edition goes for a Pearl White body with a contrasting Starry Night roof. Both share a few common touches. You get blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake calipers, blacked-out roof rails and grille, and dark chrome accents on the logos, skid plates, tailgate and body-side cladding. The LED headlamp bezels are blacked out too, and the tailgate gets a new smoked look.
Inside, the black theme runs across the dashboard and the seat upholstery. The edition name is embossed on the front headrests. You can also pick an optional Storm Series package. It includes edition-specific logos, a red tailgate accent, fog lamp garnish, outside rearview mirror protectors with red accents and side-step boards. The rest of the equipment list stays the same as the top-spec Savvy trim.
Powertrain
Both editions use the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. It makes 143hp and 250Nm and comes only with a CVT. There is no manual option. These editions also skip the 7-seat layout, so 5 seats is your only choice.
Official statement
Speaking on the launch, Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "With the introduction of the Storm Series, we are building on this legacy by offering a bolder expression of style and individuality. The Hector Blackstorm and Hector Snowstorm provide customers with a distinctive way to personalise their SUV while retaining the technology, safety, comfort and refinement that have defined the HECTOR experience."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.