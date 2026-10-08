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  • /MG Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm launched at Rs 20 lakh - What’s new?

MG Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm launched at Rs 20 lakh - What’s new?

The Blackstorm Edition is all black on the outside, just as the name suggests. The Snowstorm Edition goes for a Pearl White body with a contrasting Starry Night roof.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
MG Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm launched at Rs 20 lakh - What’s new?

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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MG Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm launched at Rs 20 lakh - What’s new?
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