/MG Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm launched at Rs 20 lakh - What’s new?

What’s new?

The Blackstorm Edition is all black on the outside, just as the name suggests. The Snowstorm Edition goes for a Pearl White body with a contrasting Starry Night roof. Both share a few common touches. You get blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake calipers, blacked-out roof rails and grille, and dark chrome accents on the logos, skid plates, tailgate and body-side cladding. The LED headlamp bezels are blacked out too, and the tailgate gets a new smoked look.