MG Hector Completes 6 Years In India - Price, Features, Specs And Rivals

MG Hector: MG (Morris Garages) started its India journey with the mid-size SUV, the Hector. First launched on June 27, 2019, the Hector completed its 6 years in India. It received a major update in January 2023. Despite its large size, feature-loaded cabin, sorted driving dynamics, and bold road presence, it struggled to generate a significant sales volume for the company, due to tough competition from SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and others.

6 Years Of MG Hector In India

First launched at an introductory price range of Rs 12.18 lakhs to Rs 16.88 lakhs, it now starts at Rs 14.50 lakh and goes up to Rs 22.45 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. It was India's first connected car, featuring an embedded 5G-ready SIM and an i-Smart app.

It was launched with a strong consortium of global technology partners, including Microsoft, Adobe, Unlimit, SAP, Cisco, Gaana and more. Based on the company’s global platform, the Hector is heavily re-engineered to suit the market preferences and road conditions, with required changes for Indian customers.

Within 23 days of the pre-orders starting on June 4, 2019, MG received over 10,000 bookings for the Hector. Then, within a month of its launch, the company received a total of over 21,000 bookings. It later reopened the bookings on 1 October 2019. Interestingly, the top two variants of the MG Hector, Sharp and Smart, received the highest demand, accounting for more than 50% of bookings.

The HECTOR was also the first car in its segment equipped with a mild-hybrid architecture using a 48-volt lithium-ion battery to store energy and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm. It was launched with 25 safety features as standard, making it one of the safest SUVs.

On July 13, 2020, MG launched its advanced and feature-loaded version of Hector, the Hector Plus, India’s first 6-seater internet SUV with a panoramic sunroof. Within 1 Year of its launch, it crossed the 25,000 mark, and in February 2021, the 50,000th Hector was manufactured by MG’s all-women crew in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

The current-gen Hector was launched in January 2023, which sits just below Gloster in MG's India lineup. It comes with key features like an argyle-inspired diamond mesh grille, a 14-inch HD infotainment system, a digital Bluetooth key with a sharing function and ADAS.

Hector comes with two engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143 PS/250 Nm) and a 2-litre diesel (170 PS/350 Nm). While the 6-speed MT is standard, the petrol unit gets an optional CVT.