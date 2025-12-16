Advertisement
MG HECTOR FACELIFT

MG Hector Facelift Launched At Rs 11.99 lakh; Check All Features, Upgrades, Engine Options And Rivals

MG Hector Facelift: MG Motor has officially launched the facelifted version of the Hector in India. The updated SUV is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MG Hector Facelift Launched At Rs 11.99 lakh; Check All Features, Upgrades, Engine Options And RivalsMG Hector Facelift (Image: mgmotor)

MG Hector Facelift: MG Motor has officially launched the facelifted version of the Hector in India. The updated SUV is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), making it Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the outgoing model at the base level while the Hector Plus 7-seater starts at Rs 17.29 lakh.

Bookings for the new Hector have opened from December 15. At present, MG has announced prices only for the petrol variants, while diesel prices will be revealed next year.

Exterior Updates and New Colours

On the outside, the MG Hector facelift receives a refreshed front grille featuring new hexagonal slats. The bumpers are unchanged, while black wheel arch claddings, side claddings and a shark-fin antenna continue to be offered. The LED headlamps and DRLs are carried over from the previous version. The SUV now comes with redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 215/55 section tyres. MG has also introduced new exterior colour options, including Celadon Blue and Pearl White.

Updated Interior and New Technology

The 5-seater MG Hector now gets a dual-tone Ice Grey interior, while the 7-seater Hector Plus features a dual-tone tan cabin. One of the key highlights is the updated portrait-style 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It now supports MG’s iSwipe touch gesture control technology.

Other features are unchanged and include a 7-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, PM 2.5 air filter, push-button start/stop and a 360-degree camera.

(Also Read: Skoda Slavia Facelift: Leaked Images Reveal Changes In Grille And Rear Design; Check Expected Features, Launch Timeline, And More)

Engine Options and Rivals

The MG Hector facelift continues with the same powertrain options. The petrol version is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 143hp and 250Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The diesel version is expected to retain the 2.0-litre engine generating 170hp and 350Nm.

In the market, the 2026 MG Hector will compete with the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass, while the Hector Plus will rival the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.

