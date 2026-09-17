/MG introduces BaaS for Cyberster and M9 - Details

New Delhi: MG has rolled out a battery-as-a-service scheme for two of its premium EVs, the Cyberster and the M9, both sold through the brand's upscale Select outlets. With the BaaS, the upfront price of the Cyberster drops to Rs 72.49 lakh, a cut of Rs 10.01 lakh, while the M9 comes down to Rs 69.99 lakh, a cut of Rs 9.95 lakh. The trade-off is a battery rental fee of Rs 8 per km if you go this route.
Nothing else about either car has changed. The Cyberster still comes with its 77kWh battery, while the M9 keeps its 90kWh pack. On performance, the Cyberster offers a claimed range of 580km and uses a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 510hp and 725Nm. The M9, meanwhile, sticks with a front-mounted motor making 245hp and 350Nm, with a claimed range of 548km.
On the features front, the Cyberster, all-electric two-seater sports convertible, gets automated scissor/butterfly doors and a power-operated soft top that opens in 10 seconds at speeds up to 50 km/h. The cabin gets a triple-screen digital cockpit-like setup that includes a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and multiple 7-inch touch displays.
It also offers an 8-speaker Bose audio system, ventilated leatherette seats, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, and a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite.
The MG M9 gets a lounge-inspired cabin centred around Presidential Seats with 16-way adjustment, 8 massage modes, ventilation and heating, all controlled via an Intelligent Arm Rest. It also gets a yacht-style dual sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 13-speaker sound system and more.
For safety, the electric MPV offers Level 2 ADAS, a driver monitoring system (DMS) and seven airbags, and comes with certified 5-star EURO NCAP and ANCAP ratings.
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