/MG introduces BaaS for Cyberster and M9 - Details

New Delhi: MG has rolled out a battery-as-a-service scheme for two of its premium EVs, the Cyberster and the M9, both sold through the brand's upscale Select outlets. With the BaaS, the upfront price of the Cyberster drops to Rs 72.49 lakh, a cut of Rs 10.01 lakh, while the M9 comes down to Rs 69.99 lakh, a cut of Rs 9.95 lakh. The trade-off is a battery rental fee of Rs 8 per km if you go this route.