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MG introduces BaaS for Cyberster and M9 - Details

MG has rolled out a battery-as-a-service scheme for two of its premium EVs, the Cyberster and the M9, both sold through the brand's upscale Select outlets.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
MG introduces BaaS for Cyberster and M9 - Details
Image Credit: MG introduces BaaS for Cyberster and M9 - Details

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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