MG introduces new Irises Cyan paint for Cyberster electric sports car - Details
AUTO NEWS

MG introduces new Irises Cyan paint for Cyberster electric sports car - Details

MG Cyberster: JSW MG Motor India, through its luxury brand channel MG SELECT, today unveiled a new signature exterior finish for the Cyberster, called Irises Cyan.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 07:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MG introduces new Irises Cyan paint for Cyberster electric sports car - Details

MG Cyberster gets new Irises Cyan paint: JSW MG Motor India, through its luxury brand channel MG SELECT, today unveiled a new signature exterior finish for the Cyberster, called Irises Cyan. The new paint scheme joins the existing color options: Nuclear Yellow, Flare Red, Modern Beige and Andes Grey. Now, the electric sports car can be had in a total of 5 exterior colours, paired with either a black roof or red roof. The Nuclear Yellow and Flare Red are paired with a contrasting Black roof, while the Andes Grey and Modern Beige get a red roof option.

Official statement
Commenting on the development, Milind Shah, Head - MG SELECT, JSW MG Motor India, said, "MG Cyberster's Irises Cyan goes beyond a colour choice. It brings out a sense of confidence and creativity while reflecting the car’s progressive character and staying true to its performance-driven DNA."

"At MG SELECT, design guides every decision we make. Each addition is intentionally developed to offer greater individuality and a heightened sense of luxury, allowing customers to build a stronger personal connection with their Cyberster," he added.

MG Cyberster: Battery, range and power
MG Cyberster features a 77 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 580 km on a single charge. It supports 144 kW DC fast charging. The battery powers two electric motors producing 536 hp and 725 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. The company claims it to be the fastest MG Roadster globally.

MG Cyberster: Key features
Key features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, drive and steering modes, 8-way powered seats with heating, V2L, automatic climate control, electric scissor doors, ambient lighting, 4 airbags, TPMS, Level 2 ADAS and more.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

