MG M9 Electric MPV Launched At Rs...; Check Prices, Features, Specifications

MG M9 Electric MPV: Priced at Rs 69.90 lakhs (introductory ex-showroom), the MG M9 can be booked for Rs 1 lakh through the official website or dealership.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2025, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MG M9 Electric MPV: JSW MG Motor India announced the launch of the MG M9 via MG SELECT, the luxury brand channel. Priced at Rs 69.90 lakhs (introductory ex-showroom), the MG M9 can be booked for Rs 1 lakh through the official website or dealership. The deliveries will start from August 10, 2025. The MPV is available in three distinct colors: Pearl Lustre White, Metal Black and Concrete Grey.

Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, "The MG M9 marks a new era, reflecting India's growing demand for luxury and sustainable innovation in automotive. Crafted as a symbol of prestige and technological prowess, the MG M9 blends avant-garde design, advanced electric performance, and the finest features for India's rising aspirations."

Equipped with a 90-kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery, the MG M9 offers a claimed range of 548 km on a single full charge. The battery can be charged from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes using a DC fast charger. The carmaker is offering a lifetime warranty on the HV battery for the 1st owners and a vehicle warranty of 3 years/unlimited kms. Its electric motor delivers 245 PS power and 350 NM torque.

Key features include presidential seats (with 16-way adjustment, 8 massage settings, heating and ventilation), yacht-style dual sunroof, wireless charge, 64-colour ambient lighting, 13-speaker sound system, rear entertainment screens, boss mode for the front passenger seat, drive modes, digital IRVM, PM 2.5 air filter, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging and more.

It features a unique yet minimal split LED headlamps and connected DRLs at the front end. The vehicle drives on 19-inch ContiSeal TM (self-sealing) tyres, offering enhanced convenience and peace of mind. At the rear, a waterfall-style integrated LED taillight design ensures a unique and elegant signature.

The MG M9 comes with 5-star EURO NCAP and ANCAP ratings. It is equipped with 7 airbags, Isofix child seat anchors, electronic stability program, 360-degree camera, emergency brake assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, all-four disc brakes, Level 2 ADAS, etc.

