MG Majestor creates history: Pulls 406-tonne train, sets Guinness world record ahead of launch

MG Majestor: In a remarkable display of power and engineering, MG Majestor has entered the record books by pulling an entire train, setting a new Guinness World Records title for the heaviest train ever pulled by an SUV.

The record was achieved by JSW MG Motor India ahead of the SUV’s official launch. The MG Majestor successfully towed a massive 406.4-tonne train over a distance of more than 300 feet on an operational railway track in Jammu and Kashmir.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is that the SUV used for the attempt was a standard production model with no modifications. According to reports, independent experts verified that the train moved purely under the vehicle’s power, without any external assistance.

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Powerful engine

At the heart of this performance is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine. The SUV produces around 215 PS of power and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

This strong powertrain, along with advanced 4WD capabilities and multiple traction systems, enabled the Majestor to handle such an extreme load. The vehicle is also equipped with features like triple differential locks and off-road modes, further boosting its pulling ability.

This achievement marks the first time an SUV has pulled a train of such weight to set a Guinness World Record. The attempt exceeded the minimum benchmark required for the category, setting a new global standard.

(Also Read: World’s longest car: OMG! This 100 feet long limousine can fit 75 people; Features helipad, swimming pool, bathtub, mini golf course)

Build quality hype ahead of launch

The record comes just days before the official launch of the MG Majestor in India. Positioned as a premium full-size SUV, it is expected to sit above the Gloster in the brand’s lineup.

With this headline-grabbing stunt, MG has not only showcased the SUV’s strength but also generated buzz in the Indian car market. This will likely help MG position itself better in the highly competitive SUV market.