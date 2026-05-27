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NewsAutoMG Majestor launched at Rs 40.99 lakh with advanced off-road capabilities: Bigger than Fortuner; Check engine, design, and features
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MG Majestor launched at Rs 40.99 lakh with advanced off-road capabilities: Bigger than Fortuner; Check engine, design, and features

MG Majestor: The price of the MG Majestor starts at Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4×2 automatic top trim, while the fully loaded 4×4 automatic variant is priced at Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: May 27, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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MG Majestor launched at Rs 40.99 lakh with advanced off-road capabilities: Bigger than Fortuner; Check engine, design, and featuresImage credit: mgmotor

MG Majestor: JSW MG Motor India officially launched the MG Majestor in India on May 27, 2026, at a starting price of Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV replaces the MG Gloster and takes on the Toyota Fortuner, currently priced from Rs 34.76 lakh, along with the Jeep Meridian and Volkswagen Tayron. Positioned as India’s first “D+ SUV,” the Majestor enters the premium full-size segment with a strong focus on size, luxury, and off-road capability.

MG Majestor: Price and variants

The price of the MG Majestor starts at Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4×2 automatic top trim, while the fully loaded 4×4 automatic variant is priced at Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 4×2 version comes in both 6-seat and 7-seat layouts, while the 4×4 trim is available only as a 7-seater.

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