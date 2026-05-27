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NewsAutoMG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Which SUV is better to buy in 2026? Price, engine, features, and boot space compared
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MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Which SUV is better to buy in 2026? Price, engine, features, and boot space compared

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: The MG Majestor starts at Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Fortuner starts at Rs 34.76 lakh - a price difference of around Rs 6 lakh at the base level.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: May 27, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Which SUV is better to buy in 2026? Price, engine, features, and boot space compared

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: The MG Majestor, launched on May 27, 2026, is now directly competing with the Toyota Fortuner, one of India’s most popular full-size SUVs. The MG Majestor starts at Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Fortuner starts at Rs 34.76 lakh - a price difference of around Rs 6 lakh at the base level. But how do the MG Majestor and Toyota Fortuner compare in terms of price, engine, features, and design? Here’s a simple look at the numbers.

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Price and variants

Variant/Comparison MG Majestor Toyota Fortuner
Starting price (Base automatic) Rs 40.99 lakh (4×2 Automatic) Rs 34.76 lakh (4×2 Automatic)
Top-end price Rs 44.99 lakh (4×4 Automatic) Rs 50.46 lakh (GR-S 4×4 Automatic)
4×4 variant Rs 44.99 lakh (4×4 Automatic) Rs 39.35 lakh (4×4 manual) or higher for automatic
Price difference at entry level Higher by around Rs 6 lakh More affordable entry price
Top-end price gap Comes close to Fortuner at top-end Not significantly cheaper in comparable variants
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MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Engine

This is where the comparison gets interesting. The Majestor uses a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine produces 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Majestor offers more power, while the Fortuner delivers slightly higher torque with a larger engine.

Also Read | MG Majestor launched at Rs 40.99 lakh with advanced off-road capabilities: Bigger than Fortuner; Check engine, design, and features

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Size and design

Dimension/Space MG Majestor Toyota Fortuner Difference
Length 5,046mm 4,795mm Majestor is 251mm longer
Width 2,016mm 1,855mm Majestor is 161mm wider
Height 1,870mm 1,835mm Majestor is 35mm taller
Wheelbase 2,950mm 2,745mm Majestor has a 205mm longer wheelbase
Boot space (All rows up) 343 litres 296 litres Majestor offers 47 litres more
Boot Space (3rd row folded) 1,350 litres N/A

Majestor offers larger cargo space

Also Read | Honda City Facelift vs Hyundai Verna: Which sedan is better to buy in 2026? Price, engine, mileage and performance compared

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Features

The Majestor offers dual 12.3-inch screens, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 3-zone climate control, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual wireless chargers, ventilated and massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and 75+ connected car features.

The Fortuner offers an 8-inch touchscreen, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, seven airbags, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, cruise control, and a 360-degree camera on select variants.

The MG Majestor offers more features, while the Toyota Fortuner has a long-established service network and a strong reliability record. These factors may matter more for buyers who often travel long distances or drive in remote areas.

Buy the Fortuner if you want proven dependability, a lower entry price, and a strong resale value. Go for the Majestor if you want more space, more features, and a bolder road presence – and are comfortable with a newer brand presence in the segment.

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