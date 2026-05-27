MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Which SUV is better to buy in 2026? Price, engine, features, and boot space compared
MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: The MG Majestor starts at Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Fortuner starts at Rs 34.76 lakh - a price difference of around Rs 6 lakh at the base level.
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MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: The MG Majestor, launched on May 27, 2026, is now directly competing with the Toyota Fortuner, one of India’s most popular full-size SUVs. The MG Majestor starts at Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Fortuner starts at Rs 34.76 lakh - a price difference of around Rs 6 lakh at the base level. But how do the MG Majestor and Toyota Fortuner compare in terms of price, engine, features, and design? Here’s a simple look at the numbers.
MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Price and variants
|Variant/Comparison
|MG Majestor
|Toyota Fortuner
|Starting price (Base automatic)
|Rs 40.99 lakh (4×2 Automatic)
|Rs 34.76 lakh (4×2 Automatic)
|Top-end price
|Rs 44.99 lakh (4×4 Automatic)
|Rs 50.46 lakh (GR-S 4×4 Automatic)
|4×4 variant
|Rs 44.99 lakh (4×4 Automatic)
|Rs 39.35 lakh (4×4 manual) or higher for automatic
|Price difference at entry level
|Higher by around Rs 6 lakh
|More affordable entry price
|Top-end price gap
|Comes close to Fortuner at top-end
|Not significantly cheaper in comparable variants
MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Engine
This is where the comparison gets interesting. The Majestor uses a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
The Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine produces 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Majestor offers more power, while the Fortuner delivers slightly higher torque with a larger engine.
Also Read | MG Majestor launched at Rs 40.99 lakh with advanced off-road capabilities: Bigger than Fortuner; Check engine, design, and features
MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Size and design
|Dimension/Space
|MG Majestor
|Toyota Fortuner
|Difference
|Length
|5,046mm
|4,795mm
|Majestor is 251mm longer
|Width
|2,016mm
|1,855mm
|Majestor is 161mm wider
|Height
|1,870mm
|1,835mm
|Majestor is 35mm taller
|Wheelbase
|2,950mm
|2,745mm
|Majestor has a 205mm longer wheelbase
|Boot space (All rows up)
|343 litres
|296 litres
|Majestor offers 47 litres more
|Boot Space (3rd row folded)
|1,350 litres
|N/A
|
Majestor offers larger cargo space
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MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Features
The Majestor offers dual 12.3-inch screens, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 3-zone climate control, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual wireless chargers, ventilated and massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and 75+ connected car features.
The Fortuner offers an 8-inch touchscreen, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, seven airbags, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, cruise control, and a 360-degree camera on select variants.
The MG Majestor offers more features, while the Toyota Fortuner has a long-established service network and a strong reliability record. These factors may matter more for buyers who often travel long distances or drive in remote areas.
Buy the Fortuner if you want proven dependability, a lower entry price, and a strong resale value. Go for the Majestor if you want more space, more features, and a bolder road presence – and are comfortable with a newer brand presence in the segment.
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