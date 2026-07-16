/MG reveals new ADAPT platform for its upcoming hybrids and EVs in India

MG Motor India has unveiled its new platform, called ADAPT. That stands for Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology. This NEV architecture will form the base for MG India's upcoming plug-in hybrids, strong hybrids, range-extender hybrids, and EVs. Interestingly, there's no mention of a pure petrol or diesel offering built on this platform at all.
MG ADAPT platform
The hybrid models built on ADAPT will get a new naturally aspirated petrol engine, and MG claims it sips less fuel while hitting a thermal efficiency of up to 43 percent. That's a genuinely strong number, considering most petrol engines only manage somewhere between 20 and 35 percent. MG hasn't shared specifics like the engine's displacement, cylinder count, or power figures yet, but it has confirmed the engine pairs with a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).
The DHT uses an electromagnetic e-clutch, and MG claims it responds four times faster than what you'd find in a regular unit. Unlike the e-CVTs common in most hybrid cars, a DHT relies on actual mechanical gears. That means better torque delivery and a drive that feels closer to a traditional car. There's also a 10-in-1 drive unit in the mix, combining a permanent magnet synchronous motor with a 2-stage reduction gearbox. This unit manages power from both the engine and electric motor before sending it to the wheels.
Put all these components together with the battery, and you get four distinct driving modes: Parallel, Series, Engine Direct, and Pure EV. In Parallel mode, the engine and electric motor both drive the wheels together. In Series mode, the engine steps back and simply charges the battery, while the motor alone powers the car. Engine Direct mode does exactly what it sounds like, only the engine drives the wheels. And in Pure EV mode, the engine shuts off completely, leaving the battery and motor to handle everything.
What's next?
The first car to ride on this ADAPT platform will be the India-spec version of the Wuling Starlight 560. This is a 7-seater SUV that's already sold globally in both EV and PHEV forms. We've already spotted several test mules of this SUV on Indian roads over the past few months, and its design got patented here back in March 2026.
MG is expected to launch the EV version first, likely within the next month or so. The PHEV version should follow, though there's no clear timeline for that yet. Once it arrives, expect it to wear MG badging, and quite possibly a different name altogether.
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