/MG reveals new ADAPT platform for its upcoming hybrids and EVs in India

Put all these components together with the battery, and you get four distinct driving modes: Parallel, Series, Engine Direct, and Pure EV. In Parallel mode, the engine and electric motor both drive the wheels together. In Series mode, the engine steps back and simply charges the battery, while the motor alone powers the car. Engine Direct mode does exactly what it sounds like, only the engine drives the wheels. And in Pure EV mode, the engine shuts off completely, leaving the battery and motor to handle everything.