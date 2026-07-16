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MG reveals new ADAPT platform for its upcoming hybrids and EVs in India

The hybrid models built on ADAPT will get a new naturally aspirated petrol engine, and MG claims it sips less fuel while hitting a thermal efficiency of up to 43 percent.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
MG reveals new ADAPT platform for its upcoming hybrids and EVs in India
Image Credit: MG reveals new ADAPT platform for its upcoming hybrids and EVs in India

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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