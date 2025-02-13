MG Select Appoints 12 Dealer Partners In India, Set To Open 14 Showrooms

Gurugram: MG Select, the recently launched luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor India, has announced the appointment of 12 dealer partners across India. These dealer partners will open 14 showrooms (experience centres/touch points) in 13 cities as per the phase-1 expansion plan. Initially, the MG Selectexperience centres will retail the recently unveiled vehicles under MG Select – the MG Cyberster and the MG M9.

Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India, said, “MG Select represents a new vision for ‘accessible luxury’ in the automotive market. The brand’s refined perspective on products and car ownership journey will enhance the personalised experience and the newly appointed dealer partners will play a key role in driving it forward.”

All 12 appointed dealer partners are set to expand MG Select's footprint in key cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and other major locations.

Dealer Partners For MG Select

Mumbai - Krishiv Auto

Thane - Tejpal Motors

Delhi - Shiva MotoCorp

Gurgaon - Jubilant Motorworks

Bengaluru Region 1 - Jubilant Motorworks

Bengaluru Region 2 - Aiconic Automobiles

Hyderabad - Jayalakshmi Motors

Pune - Nova SELECT

Chennai - FPL Vehicles

Ahmedabad - Aeromark Cars

Kolkata - Aeromark Cars

Kochi - Coastal SELECT

Chandigarh - Krishna Motor

Surat - Opulent Auto

"This appointment of 12 established dealers brings significant strengths to the MG SELECT network. These partners possess experience in the automotive sector, a deep understanding of the luxury market, and a strong reputation for customer service. Their commitment to excellence aligns well with MG SELECT's vision for accessible luxury," an official statement read.