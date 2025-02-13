MG Select Appoints 12 Dealer Partners In India, Set To Open 14 Showrooms
MG Select, the recently launched luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor India, has announced the appointment of 12 dealer partners across India.
Gurugram: MG Select, the recently launched luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor India, has announced the appointment of 12 dealer partners across India. These dealer partners will open 14 showrooms (experience centres/touch points) in 13 cities as per the phase-1 expansion plan. Initially, the MG Selectexperience centres will retail the recently unveiled vehicles under MG Select – the MG Cyberster and the MG M9.
Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India, said, “MG Select represents a new vision for ‘accessible luxury’ in the automotive market. The brand’s refined perspective on products and car ownership journey will enhance the personalised experience and the newly appointed dealer partners will play a key role in driving it forward.”
All 12 appointed dealer partners are set to expand MG Select's footprint in key cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and other major locations.
Dealer Partners For MG Select
Mumbai - Krishiv Auto
Thane - Tejpal Motors
Delhi - Shiva MotoCorp
Gurgaon - Jubilant Motorworks
Bengaluru Region 1 - Jubilant Motorworks
Bengaluru Region 2 - Aiconic Automobiles
Hyderabad - Jayalakshmi Motors
Pune - Nova SELECT
Chennai - FPL Vehicles
Ahmedabad - Aeromark Cars
Kolkata - Aeromark Cars
Kochi - Coastal SELECT
Chandigarh - Krishna Motor
Surat - Opulent Auto
"This appointment of 12 established dealers brings significant strengths to the MG SELECT network. These partners possess experience in the automotive sector, a deep understanding of the luxury market, and a strong reputation for customer service. Their commitment to excellence aligns well with MG SELECT's vision for accessible luxury," an official statement read.
