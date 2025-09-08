MG Slashes Car Prices By Up To Rs 3.04 Lakh Over GST Rate Cut - Details

Gurugram: JSW MG Motor India has revised pricing for its ICE SUV range to pass on the full benefits of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction. After Mahindra, Tata, Hyundai and several other carmakers, JSW MG Motor India also announced that it has passed on the full benefits of the recent GST reduction to customers across its ICE SUV range, including Astor, Hector and Gloster, effective from September 07, 2025. The Gloster received the highest price cut of up to Rs 3.04 lakh.

The Astor now attracts 40% GST, reduced from 45% (GST + Cess rate), resulting in a price reduction of up to Rs 54,000. Similarly, the Hector, which previously had a 45% GST + Cess on its petrol variants and 50% on its diesel variants, now has a unified GST rate of 40%, leading to a price drop of up to Rs 1,49,000. The Gloster SUV, which had a GST + Cess rate of 50%, now also falls under the new 40% rate, with customers benefiting from a price cut of up to Rs 3,04,000.

Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "The government’s decision to rationalise GST is a good move that directly addresses the affordability challenge for car buyers and builds positive consumer sentiment." He further said, "By extending the full benefit of this reform across our SUV portfolio, we want to ensure customers experience the immediate value of this change."

"At a time when demand is set to strengthen, especially around the festive season, our focus is on making our SUVs — Astor, Hector, and Gloster — more accessible and attractive. More than just passing on the benefits, this move reinforces trust, enables easier ownership, and encourages more customers to embrace MG," he added.