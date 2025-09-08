Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2957310https://zeenews.india.com/auto/mg-slashes-car-prices-by-up-to-rs-3-04-lakh-over-gst-rate-cut-details-2957310.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

MG Slashes Car Prices By Up To Rs 3.04 Lakh Over GST Rate Cut - Details

JSW MG Motor India has revised pricing for its ICE SUV range to pass on the full benefits of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 06:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MG Slashes Car Prices By Up To Rs 3.04 Lakh Over GST Rate Cut - DetailsMG Gloster

Gurugram: JSW MG Motor India has revised pricing for its ICE SUV range to pass on the full benefits of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction. After Mahindra, Tata, Hyundai and several other carmakers, JSW MG Motor India also announced that it has passed on the full benefits of the recent GST reduction to customers across its ICE SUV range, including Astor, Hector and Gloster, effective from September 07, 2025. The Gloster received the highest price cut of up to Rs 3.04 lakh.

The Astor now attracts 40% GST, reduced from 45% (GST + Cess rate), resulting in a price reduction of up to Rs 54,000. Similarly, the Hector, which previously had a 45% GST + Cess on its petrol variants and 50% on its diesel variants, now has a unified GST rate of 40%, leading to a price drop of up to Rs 1,49,000. The Gloster SUV, which had a GST + Cess rate of 50%, now also falls under the new 40% rate, with customers benefiting from a price cut of up to Rs 3,04,000.

Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "The government’s decision to rationalise GST is a good move that directly addresses the affordability challenge for car buyers and builds positive consumer sentiment." He further said, "By extending the full benefit of this reform across our SUV portfolio, we want to ensure customers experience the immediate value of this change."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"At a time when demand is set to strengthen, especially around the festive season, our focus is on making our SUVs — Astor, Hector, and Gloster — more accessible and attractive. More than just passing on the benefits, this move reinforces trust, enables easier ownership, and encourages more customers to embrace MG," he added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK