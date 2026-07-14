New Delhi: MG has something big planned for July 16, 2026. That's when it will unveil a new energy vehicle technology in India. We don't know all the details yet, but it looks like either a plug-in hybrid setup or a full EV showcase. This tech is expected to power a rebadged version of the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV. It's going by the codename 520 for now, and it'll come in both PHEV and EV forms.
In Indonesia, this same SUV is sold as the Wuling Eksion. It uses a 105hp 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 20.5kWh battery. The front-wheel-drive system puts out 195hp and 230Nm combined. You get 125km of pure electric range, and over 1,000km total range once you factor in the petrol engine.
There's a fully electric version too. It packs a 69.2kWh battery and a 201hp front-mounted motor, and it claims 530km of range (CLTC). We still don't know if MG will bring these exact same powertrains to India for the 520.
Size-wise, the Wuling Starlight 560 stands tall and upright. It measures 4,745mm long, 1,850mm wide, and 1,755mm tall, riding on a 2,810mm wheelbase.
At the front, the PHEV gets a huge blacked-out grille. The EV version has that same section sealed shut instead. Both share sleek LED headlamps with dual projectors and twin LED DRL strips. A faux skid plate and black cladding along the bottom give the bumper a tough, rugged look.
From the side, you'll notice 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, chunky wheel arch cladding, and roof rails. The back keeps things simple, with wraparound LED taillights, a black bumper, and a roof spoiler.
Inside, it gets a dual-tone cabin with a clean, minimal dashboard. There's a 12.8-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver display, and a two-spoke steering wheel with controls for infotainment and cruise.
It seats up to 7 people, all on leatherette seats. It also gets ventilated and powered front seats, 6 speakers, a 50-watt wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and automatic climate control with rear vents.
Safety-wise, it comes with 6 airbags, tyre-pressure monitoring, hill-hold assist, an electronic parking brake, and ADAS. Expect the India-spec model to carry a similar features list.
The PHEV could go up against the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari, while the EV might take on the Mahindra XEV 9S.
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