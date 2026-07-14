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MG to unveil new energy vehicle technology on July 16: Here's what to expect

MG has something big planned for July 16, 2026. That's when it will unveil a new energy vehicle technology in India. We don't know all the details yet, but it looks like either a plug-in hybrid setup or a full EV showcase.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
MG to unveil new energy vehicle technology on July 16: Here's what to expect
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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