New Delhi: MG has something big planned for July 16, 2026. That's when it will unveil a new energy vehicle technology in India. We don't know all the details yet, but it looks like either a plug-in hybrid setup or a full EV showcase. This tech is expected to power a rebadged version of the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV. It's going by the codename 520 for now, and it'll come in both PHEV and EV forms.