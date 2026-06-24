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MG to unveil new plug-in hybrid SUV on July 16: Here's everything we know so far

MG plug-in hybrid SUV: The interesting part is that it is likely to be offered in both plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
MG to unveil new plug-in hybrid SUV on July 16: Here's everything we know so far
Image Credit: Wuling Eksion

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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