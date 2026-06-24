/MG to unveil new plug-in hybrid SUV on July 16: Here's everything we know so far

JSW MG Motor India is set to unveil a new energy vehicle on July 16, and while official details are still under wraps, all signs point to a rebadged version of the Wuling Starlight 560 plug-in hybrid (PHEV). A design patent for this SUV was already filed in India back in March, and it's reportedly codenamed 520. The interesting part is that it is likely to be offered in both plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions.