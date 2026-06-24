/MG to unveil new plug-in hybrid SUV on July 16: Here's everything we know so far

JSW MG Motor India is set to unveil a new energy vehicle on July 16, and while official details are still under wraps, all signs point to a rebadged version of the Wuling Starlight 560 plug-in hybrid (PHEV). A design patent for this SUV was already filed in India back in March, and it's reportedly codenamed 520. The interesting part is that it is likely to be offered in both plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions.
What powers the global model
In Indonesia, this same SUV is sold as the Wuling Eksion. The PHEV variant pairs a 105 hp 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 20.5 kWh battery pack in a front-wheel-drive layout, producing a combined 195 hp and 230 Nm. It offers an all-electric range of 125 km and a total combined range of over 1,000 km.
The fully electric version uses a larger 69.2 kWh battery paired with a 201 hp front-mounted motor, claiming a CLTC range of 530 km. Whether MG brings the exact same powertrains to India remains to be confirmed.
Design
The PHEV version gets a large all-black grille up front, while the electric version gets a blanked-off panel instead, which is typical for EVs that don't need as much cooling airflow. Both versions share sleek dual-projector LED headlamps with twin LED DRL strips. The front bumper has a rugged look thanks to a faux skid plate and black cladding along the lower section.
In profile, the international-spec SUV rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, with thick cladding over the wheel arches and roof rails adding to its SUV stance. The rear keeps things simple with wraparound LED taillights, an all-black bumper, and a roof-mounted spoiler.
Interior
Inside, the cabin gets a dual-tone colour scheme and a clean, minimalist dashboard. There's a 12.8-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver's display, and a two-spoke steering wheel with controls for infotainment and cruise control. The SUV seats up to seven occupants, all wrapped in leatherette upholstery.
Other features include powered and ventilated front seats, a six-speaker sound system, a 50-watt wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and automatic climate control with rear vents. On safety, it comes with six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold assist, an electronic parking brake, and a full ADAS suite. The India-spec model is expected to carry a similar feature list.
Price and positioning
Pricing details haven't been announced yet, but MG typically positions its products competitively, so expect this SUV to follow that pattern. The PHEV version could end up as an alternative to the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari, while the all-electric version may go up against the Mahindra XEV 9S.
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