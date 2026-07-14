/MG unveiled two electric concepts - MG GO! and Cyber

MG has unveiled two electric concepts at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed. They're called the MG GO! and the Cyber Concept. Think of the GO! as a preview for a small B-segment electric hatchback, and the Cyber Concept as a taste of a big D-segment performance SUV. MG has already confirmed the GO! will reach production in 2027. As for the Cyber Concept, there's no word yet on when, or if, it'll actually go into production.