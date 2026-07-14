/MG unveiled two electric concepts - MG GO! and Cyber

MG has unveiled two electric concepts at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed. They're called the MG GO! and the Cyber Concept. Think of the GO! as a preview for a small B-segment electric hatchback, and the Cyber Concept as a taste of a big D-segment performance SUV. MG has already confirmed the GO! will reach production in 2027. As for the Cyber Concept, there's no word yet on when, or if, it'll actually go into production.
MG GO!
The MG GO! is a compact electric hatchback, and it gives us a real look at what's coming to showrooms globally in 2027. Both the concept and the road car took shape at MG's Design Centre in London.
MG says the GO!'s look pulls inspiration from its mid-20th-century models, especially the MGB GT. The team also looked at the MG Metro Turbo, MG ZR, and MG EX4 while shaping this concept.
The five-door concept comes with round headlights, a grille that's sealed shut, flared wheel arches, big alloy wheels, and a roof spoiler. MG hasn't shared any numbers yet, no word on the battery, motor, range, or charging speed.
MG Cyber Concept
The Cyber Concept gives us a glimpse of a future D-segment electric SUV, and it stands as the brand's flagship design statement for now. MG says it took cues from the EX181 land-speed record car, and the idea was to see how that kind of performance thinking could translate into a large electric SUV.
The design leans into a low roofline, a wide stance, and heavily sculpted body panels. Up front, thin light strips sit above a full-width lighting element. Around back, you get a full-width light bar, a glowing MG badge, and a large roof spoiler.
MG says it built the Cyber Concept to blend the space and practicality of an SUV with a real focus on performance and driving feel. That said, the company hasn't revealed anything about the battery, motor, or performance figures yet. There's also no production timeline for this one.
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