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MG unveiled two electric concepts - MG GO! and Cyber

MG has unveiled two electric concepts at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed. They're called the MG GO! and the Cyber Concept.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 03:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
MG unveiled two electric concepts - MG GO! and Cyber
Image Credit: MG unveiled two electric concepts - MG GO! &amp; Cyber

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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