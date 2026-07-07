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  • /MG Windsor crosses 75,000 sales mark in under two years; demand continues to grow

MG Windsor crosses 75,000 sales mark in under two years; demand continues to grow

MG Windsor: The standard 38 kWh battery offers a claimed driving range of 332 km, while the Windsor PRO gets a larger 52.9 kWh battery with a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 11:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
MG Windsor crosses 75,000 sales mark in under two years; demand continues to grow
Image Credit: MG Windsor crosses 75,000 sales mark in under two years; demand continues to grow

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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