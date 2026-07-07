/MG Windsor crosses 75,000 sales mark in under two years; demand continues to grow

JSW MG Motor India has announced that the MG Windsor has crossed the 75,000-unit sales mark in less than two years since its launch. The electric crossover has emerged as one of the company's best-selling EVs, with demand continuing to remain strong. The company says it has already sold more than 19,000 units of the Windsor in calendar year 2026. Its order book is also growing steadily, showing that customer interest remains high.
Speaking on the achievement, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, "The Windsor is a winning proposition delivering strong value and resonating with the preferences of Indian car buyers. With its customers spanning across metros and emerging markets, the MG Windsor has meaningfully contributed to accelerating India’s EV adoption, transforming the way India moves."
Buyers can purchase the Windsor at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, along with a battery rental charge of Rs 3.9 per kilometre. The MG Windsor is powered by an electric motor that produces 136 PS and 200 Nm of torque. Customers can choose between two battery pack options.
The standard 38 kWh battery offers a claimed driving range of 332 km, while the Windsor PRO gets a larger 52.9 kWh battery with a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge.
In terms of design, the Windsor follows MG's AeroGlide styling theme. It is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence. Buyers can also choose from four exterior colours, including Turquoise Green, Starburst Black, Clay Beige and Pearl White.
The cabin focuses on comfort and technology. It comes with Aero Lounge seats that can recline up to 135 degrees. The dashboard features a large 15.6-inch GRANDVIEW touchscreen infotainment system, along with an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster.
Other highlights include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 9-speaker Infinity audio system, rear AC vents, a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, wireless phone charging and ambient lighting.
Safety features are also comprehensive. The Windsor comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, disc brakes on all four wheels, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.
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