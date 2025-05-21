MG Windsor EV Exclusive Pro Variant Launched In India With 15.6-Inch Infotainment System; Check Specs, Price And Availability

MG Windsor EV Exclusive Pro Variant India Launch: JSW MG Motor India has rolled out an exclusive Pro variant for the Windsor EV in India. The new vehicle comes with a Battery-as-a- Service option. The variant will come equipped with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. This will be complemented by three paint scheme options, including Pearl White, Starry Black, and Turquoise Green.

MG Windsor EV Exclusive Pro Variant Specifications:

The MG Windsor EV Exclusive Pro variant offers a premium experience with its dual-tone ivory and black interior theme, complemented by a host of modern features. The four vehicle is equipped with a large 15.6-inch infotainment system, a premium speaker sound system, AI-based voice commands, and MG's i-Smart connected car technology, which includes over 80 connected features and more than 100 voice commands.

Adding further, the electric-vehicle comes with a glass sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and an electrically adjustable driver seat. The rear passengers benefit from Aero Lounge seats that recline up to 135 degrees for added comfort. The vehicle is powered by the 52.9 kWh battery pack, delivering an impressive claimed range of 449 km on a single charge. However, the Exclusive Pro variant misses out on some features such as ADAS, an electric tailgate, and V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) as well as V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) capabilities.

MG Windsor EV Exclusive Pro Variant Price In India

The MG electric vehicle lineup is available in multiple variants, each offering different battery capacities and pricing structures. For the 38kWh battery pack, the Excite variant is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, with a running cost of Rs 3.9/km, and an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.99 lakh. The Exclusive variant is available at Rs 10.99 lakh (BaaS) and Rs 15.04 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-tier Essence variant with the same battery is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (BaaS) and Rs 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

For buyers seeking a higher range, the 52.9kWh battery options include the Exclusive PRO, priced at Rs 12.24 lakh under BaaS with a running cost of Rs 4.5/km and an ex-showroom price of Rs 17.24 lakh. The Essence PRO, the top-end variant, comes at Rs 13.09 lakh (BaaS) and Rs 18.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Windsor EV Exclusive Pro Variant Availability

Customers can reserve the MG Windsor Exclusive Pro variant by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. Deliveries for the vehicle are scheduled to begin in the first week of June.