MG Windsor EV Gets Rs 50,000 Price Hike – Check Latest Prices

MG Windsor EV Prices Increased By Rs 50,000: JSW MG Motor has increased the price of the Windsor EV by Rs 50,000 after ending its introductory prices. This price hike applies to all three variants - Excite, Exclusive, and Essence - of the electric vehicle. The price hike is uniform across all variants, with each becoming Rs 50,000 more expensive. Additionally, free charging via the MG eHUB app is no longer available.

Following this price increase, the MG Windsor EV now costs between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). These prices apply to customers not opting for the Battery-As-A-Service (BaaS) plan.

MG Windsor Price Hike

-- Excite- Rs 13,99,800 (new price), Rs 50,000 up from Rs 13,49,800 (old price)

-- Exclusive- Rs 14,49,800 (new price), Rs 50,000 up from Rs 14,99,800 (old price)

-- Essence- Rs 15,49,800 (new price), Rs 50,000 up from Rs 15,99,800 (old price)

Features

It offers a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, automatic AC, a powered driver seat, a powered tailgate, a panoramic glass roof, and more.

Battery

The MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack mated to a single electric motor with an output of 136 PS and 200 Nm. According to MG, it offers a driving range of 332 km on a single full charge.

Safety Features

For passenger safety, it comes with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and a TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system). However, it has not been crash-tested yet by Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP.