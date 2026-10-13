MG has launched the Windsor EV Indulge Edition at Rs 17.89 lakh, ex-showroom. It brings a new colour, fresh seat upholstery and extra comfort features over the standard model. You can only get it with the smaller 38kWh battery. MG offers the Indulge Edition with a curated accessory range. It includes a rear sunshade, 3D mats, chrome grille accents, bumper corner protectors, body side moulding and a leather key cover.
What’s new?
The Windsor EV Indulge Edition gets a new Shadow Gold paint shade. The alloy wheels now come in black, but they stay the same 18-inch size as the standard model. You will also spot Indulge badges on the rear quarter glass. Everything else is unchanged. That includes the LED lighting, the body cladding, the all-black roof and the blacked-out mirrors.
Inside, the seats now use black-and-tan leatherette. There is also a new roof-mounted flip-down screen for rear passengers, which MG calls the Prive Screen. MG has not shared its size yet. The front headrests carry Indulge embossing. You also get Indulge-themed cushions and neck pillows. All other features match the top-spec Essence trim, which this edition is based on.
Battery and range
The Indulge Edition only comes with the 38kWh battery pack. MG claims a range of 332km. A front-mounted electric motor makes 136hp and 200Nm. At Rs 17.89 lakh, it costs Rs 89,000 more than the Essence trim.
The standard Windsor also comes with a bigger 52.9kWh battery. That version claims a range of 449km and uses the same front-wheel-drive motor.
Official statement
Speaking on the launch, Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "The INDULGE Edition introduces exclusive enhancements and an elevated cabin experience, offering customers a more premium and personalised expression of the Windsor lifestyle. It reflects our commitment to continuously evolving the product."
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