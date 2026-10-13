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MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition launched at Rs 17.89 lakh: What's new

The Windsor EV Indulge Edition gets a new Shadow Gold paint shade. The alloy wheels now come in black, but they stay the same 18-inch size as the standard model.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition launched at Rs 17.89 lakh: What's new
Image Credit: MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition launched at Rs 17.89 lakh: What's new

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition launched at Rs 17.89 lakh: What's new
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