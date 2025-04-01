MG Majestor Details: Toyota Fortuner, India’s best-selling full-size ladder-frame SUV, is known for its 4X4 capability, powerful engine, and reliability. Currently, it competes with the Jeep Meridian and MG Gloster. However, JSW MG Motor India plans to introduce another Toyota Fortuner rival, MG Majestor, which was recently showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show. This new SUV will be a direct competitor to the Fortuner, having advanced tech and features. The launch timeline has not been revealed yet.

The MG Majestor's design and styling are inspired by the Maxus D90, which is being sold globally. It has a bold look with a large blacked-out grille, horizontal slats, and split headlamps setup. The MG logo is slightly bigger, and the slim LED DRLs are positioned vertically below the headlights. Black cladding runs across its length at the front, while a silver skid plate adds a rugged touch.

The SUV gets 19-inch, 5-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels, along with chrome-finished and blacked-out door handles and wing mirrors. At the rear, the design resembles the Gloster, featuring connected LED taillamps, dual exhaust pipes, a sporty bumper, and a skid plate.

MG hasn’t officially revealed the interior details, but spy images confirm an all-black cabin theme, a floating 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

According to the media reports, many features from the current Gloster will be retained, including level 2 ADAS, wireless phone charging, a panoramic sunroof, a heated passenger seat, a 12-speaker audio system, three-zone climate control, and more.

The MG Majestor will likely use the 2.0L, 4-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine from the Gloster’s top variants. It is expected to produce 216bhp and 479Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV might also have an optional 4X4 system for off-road capability.